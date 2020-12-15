Celebrate New Year's Eve with Tomorrowland and dance into the new year on the beats of David Guetta, Major Lazer, Lost Frequencies and Snoopadelic

15 dicembre 2020 a

ANTWERP, Belgium, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital New Year's Eve of Tomorrowland starts at 20:00 (8pm) local time in all time zones in the world with performances by more than 25 of the planet's best artists across 4 digital stages. There's a special countdown at midnight featuring dazzling fireworks in every time zone, ensuring that people can ring in the new year in style, no matter where they are located. Allowing millions of people to close off 2020 and celebrate New Year's Eve with Tomorrowland, the creative team and 3D artists have created an immersive experience in an entirely new entertainment location called NAOZ. The party doesn't stop at midnight: Armin van Buuren, Boys Noize, Charlotte de Witte, Kölsch b2b Joris Voorn, Maceo Plex, Netsky and Sub Zero Project will have people around the world dancing into the late hours. There's even a special afterparty to keep them going with music by David Guetta's underground alias Jack Back.

David Guetta: "This is going to be very special, because I do 2 sets – one as David Guetta and one as Jack Back. Tomorrowland is always super creative when it comes to production and stage design, so I completely trust them – they have reinvented themselves with a new festival and a new way to celebrate music."

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tyHmyUhglIg

Belgian young prodigy Lost Frequencies will be performing at the magical Melodia stage : "I'm going to celebrate the fact that it's the end of 2020. Hopefully, 2021 is going to bring more sharing moments than this year, but really looking forward to this digital NYE event. I always try to play the music that I've produced, but this time I'm going to do something different."

Video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1uDWawmZ4DY

NAOZ is a brand-new year-round digital entertainment venue. The revolutionary and future-proof virtual entertainment world will bring musicians, artists and communities across the globe together, offering people a spectacular way to experience digital concerts and performances with the world's best technology in 3D design, video production and special effects – all from the comfort of your own home and accessible on all devices (PC, laptop, smartphone or tablet).

Tickets & packages for Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 are available via tomorrowland.com 1 access to all stages (1 pass) : 20 euro

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1386013/Tomorrowland.jpg