2021 set to be Slovenia's year of 'Green Gastronomy'

15 dicembre 2020 a

a

a

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Slovenia named European Region of Gastronomy 2021The Slovenian Tourism Board are delighted that Slovenia has been named European Region of Gastronomy 2021. Slovenia combines a rich natural larder and historic food traditions with influences spanning Italy in the west, Austria in the north and Hungary and Croatia to the east. Pair this with world-class chefs, a new Michelin guide and world leading wines, and you begin to understand why Slovenia is one of Europe's most exciting new culinary capitals.

The unique advantage of Slovenian chefs is their privileged access to local ingredients. Their culinary philosophy is based on the principle from the 'garden to table' and this is a philosophy reflected in the close relationships between chefs and local producers, as well as the deep connections between Slovenian landscapes and traditional culinary experiences.

First ever Michelin guide to Slovenia unveiled 2020 was the year in which the first ever Michelin guide to Slovenia was unveiled. With 52 restaurants mentioned in total and six chefs being awarded a total of seven Michelin stars.

New Slovenian Green Cuisine Label announced To further underpin Slovenia's dedication to green gastronomy at all levels, the Slovenian Tourist Board are announcing a new 'Slovenian Green Cuisine' label which will become part of the Green Scheme of Slovenian Tourism. It is a certification programme that celebrates the destinations and service providers placing sustainability at the core of their activities.

Slovenian wine reaches new global heightsLet us not forget Slovenia's wine as the globe's oldest vine grows in the Slovenian city of Maribor. Several of Slovenia's boutique winemakers have been awarded top global prizes for their wines. This year's Decanter World Wine Awards also saw Slovenia pick up a record number of awards - the orange wine produced in Slovenia's north east region was named by Decanter as the best in the world.

Combine this all together and you'll soon understand why Slovenia is Europe's must-visit destination for unique and authentic culinary adventures in 2021. The Slovenian Tourist Board launched a new website in 2020 TasteSlovenia.si that tells the full story of gastronomy in Slovenia. A special section is dedicated to boutique stories of innovative Slovenian chefs and their links to local producers and high-quality ingredients.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1385895/Green_Gastronomy.jpg