Yas Island Abu Dhabi honours frontline workers in style at Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 14, 2020

During Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi's premier leisure and entertainment hub, celebrated and rewarded frontline workers to thank them for all they have done and continue to do during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Six hundred passes to the F1 racing event were issued to frontline workers and their families over the course of three days to witness the action live on the island, while Etihad Airways performed its breathtaking fly-past at the circuit as part of the overall celebration.

Demonstrating Yas Island's eternal thanks to the frontline heroes, Abu Dhabi Hill at Yas Marina Circuit was renamed 'Frontline Heroes Hill.' In a further mark of thanks and respect, the UAE's amazing heroes and their families were given exclusive access passes to choose from and enjoy one of Yas Island's record-breaking theme parks including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on her experience, Reycel Tanate, an NMC Royal Hospital nurse from the Philippines and in charge of managing 118 nurses across 26 different clinics, said, 'My family and I were so excited to visit Yas Island to watch the F1 races and experience Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and we're thankful to have this opportunity to enjoy our time together.'

Also in attendance was Kiran Kumar Karri, an NMC Royal Hospital Facility Operations Manager from India and managing operations across three hospitals, who said, 'It has been a tough year for all of us, and my family and I weren't expecting this, we're so grateful to Yas Island for this opportunity to watch the exciting races and enjoy one of Yas Island's award-winning theme parks. It made us feel like celebrities.'

Signaling Yas Island's appreciation of frontline workers to the world, the destination's award-winning theme parks, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and CLYMB ™ Abu Dhabi, along with Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Mall, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Yas Island Rotana and W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island have all been lit up blue for the duration of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

About Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Yas Island (www.yasisland.ae) is one of the world's fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai. Yas Island offers holiday makers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and superb dining, to a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and the most enjoyable musical and family events… all within the 25 sq km Island. Today, Yas Island is home to the award-winning theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the record-breaking CLYMB™️ Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIXTM), Yas Marina, Yas Links golf course, as well as Abu Dhabi's largest mall, more than 160 dining experiences, seven hotels, and indoor and outdoor concert venues - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

