Appian Introduces the First Unified Platform for Hyperautomation

Low-code RPA, AI, and Process Automation, Unified with Data Anywhere, Unlocks New Levels of Automation Business Value

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced the latest version of the Appian Low-code Automation Platform. The new version makes it easier than ever for IT to drive rapid and substantial business value from a new generation of powerful and scalable enterprise automation technologies, united on the industry's leading platform for low-code development.

"Through the course of 2020, the urgency for fast and powerful process automation became undeniable as organization struggled with the distributed workforces, broken processes, and inaccessible data brought by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Michael Beckley, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Appian. "Our new platform release delivers the unified automation technologies and the development speed that define the new world of hyperautomation. The result is smarter, faster, more resilient companies."

Major enhancements to the latest version of Appian's platform unify low-code robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI), and process automation. This is accomplished through Appian's patented SAIL technology, the low-code industry's fastest and easiest way to compose and unite all components of an enterprise application, from back-end integrations to interface. The latest version also enhances Appian's out-of-the-box AI-enabled Intelligent Document Processing (IDP). IDP saves thousands of person-hours per year by eliminating manual form and business document intake, using AI to convert unstructured data into structured data without human intervention.

The latest release also leverages Appian's unique Data Anywhere architecture to unite the entire modern workforce of bots, AI, and people with enterprise data – without requiring any data migration.

Forrester predicts that by the end of 2021, 75% of application development will use low-code platforms, up from 44% in 2020 (Source: "Predictions 2021: Software Development," 10/30/20, J. Hammond, et al). Many of the world's largest organizations trust Appian to automate their most complex, long-lived, and critical business processes, from front-line customer experience to back-office operations, and global risk management and compliance. Appian customers include 5 of the world's top 10 Banks, 6 of the world's top 10 Asset Managers, and 9 of the world's top 10 Life Sciences companies.

About AppianAppian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.