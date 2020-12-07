Huawei Announces Apps Up 2020 Global Winners

07 dicembre 2020 a

Huawei announces the winners of its global HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest

More than 3,000 teams worldwide compete for total prizes of 1 million USD in cash

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 3,000 developer teams from five regions across the world participated in Apps Up 2020, HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest. The final winners are announced today[1].

The HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest for HMS developers was launched in June in Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, attracting contestants from over 170 countries. The contest spanned more than 100 days, as contestants found innovative ways to use services of HMS Core.

After an extensive public voting phase combined with assessments by our panel of experts, more than 100 entries have been selected for the following categories:

- Best App- Best Game- Best Social Impact App- Most Popular App- Honorable Mention

Apps Up 2020 winners enjoy a share of a USD 1 million prize pot, plus potential angel investment and promotional opportunities. Winners will also enjoy promotion of their apps on HUAWEI AppGallery, as well as free access to HUAWEI Mobile Cloud resources and Huawei Developers events, courses and certifications. Apps Up winners also have the opportunity to exchange ideas with the competition judging panel.

All contestants already have their apps published on HUAWEI AppGallery, giving them access to a market of millions of HUAWEI device users worldwide.

Huawei welcomes submissions from a wide range of fields, including physical and mental health, education, science, agricultural development, environmental protection, transportation, and public safety. Huawei's aim is to promote apps that create a new smart-living experience for everyone, worldwide.

Here are a few examples of the type of creative and inspiring inventions emerged in the Apps Up 2020 Contest:

Zhang Ping'an, President of Huawei Consumer Cloud Service says: "We remain committed to providing developers with more capabilities, IDE and tools, aspiring to help them make their innovative ideas into reality and bring their creations to the world. Huawei welcomes all developers to join us in the HMS ecosystem and looks forward to joining hands with them to shape the future of technology."

About Huawei Developers

Huawei Developers, a platform as part of Huawei Mobile Services, provides a one-stop operation support to developers throughout the entire cycle of app and service development; helping developers to turn ideas into reality with the full suite of development capabilities available through HMS Core.

With more than 2 million developers worldwide already, the ambition of Huawei Developers is to connect with global developers to build an open and innovative ecosystem with shared success.

Apps created on Huawei Developers can bepublished and distributed on HUAWEI AppGallery, Huawei's app distribution platform and one of the world's first app stores implementing a developer identity verification system. It also features a four-layer detection system to ensure app security and leverages proprietary algorithms to enable useful content recommendations.

About HMS Core

HMS Core is a collection of tools made for Huawei's partners and app developers to create unique, new experiences that tap into the full hardware and software capabilities of Huawei devices have on offer. By integrating HMS Core 5.0 , developers can quickly leverage Huawei's on-device capabilities. HMS Core are currently supporting more than 2 million developers, and 55,000 apps worldwide.

For more information: https://developer.huawei.com/en

