HONOR Christmas Gift 2020 Embraces People With Trendy Products With up to 50% Off

The wonderland of HIHONOR Store presents a suite of cutting-edge products including smartphones, laptops and wearables for everyone's Christmas list

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Christmas holiday is approaching, HONOR has prepared a full range of trendy products with up to 50% discount at hihonor.com starting from today. Huge deals and exclusive benefits to customers in Western Europe will cover the best-selling HONOR Watch GS Pro, HONOR Watch ES, HONOR MagicBook Pro, and HONOR MagicBook 14 & 15. Attractive offers and bundles are available now on HIHONOR United Kingdom, HIHONOR France, HIHONOR Germany, HIHONOR Italy, and HIHONOR Spain.

HONOR Christmas 2020 UK – Up to £110 offHONOR MagicBook Pro (AMD Ryzen 5, 4600H/16GB+512GB) is now at the price of £849.9, coming with HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones (value of £69.99). Both HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5, 3500U/8GB+256GB) and HONOR MagicBook 15 (AMD Ryzen 5, 3500U/8GB+256GB) are bundled with an HONOR Bluetooth Mouse (value of £29.9) and an HONOR Backpack (value of £39.9) at the price of £549.99. HONOR 20 Pro is now at £299.99 after a £100 price off. HONOR Watch ES is now at £89.99 bundled with an HONOR Mini Speaker (value of £24.99). HONOR Watch GS Pro is at £199.99 with free HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones (value of £69.99).

HONOR Christmas 2020 France – Up to €110 offHONOR MagicWatch 2 (42mm, Sakura Gold) is at the price of €139.9 after a €80 drop. HONOR Watch ES comes with HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones (value of €69.9) is at €99.9. And HONOR Watch GS Pro are available at €199.9 in three colors.

HONOR Christmas 2020 Germany – Up to €110 offHONOR MagicWatch 2 (42mm, Sakura Gold) is now at €159.9 after a €40 drop or bundled with HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones (value of €69.9) at €169.9. HONOR Watch ES comes with free HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones (value of €69.9) at €99.9 or at the price of €89.9 after a €10 drop. HONOR Watch GS Pro is now at €179.9 with a €70 drop.

HONOR Christmas 2020 Italy – Up to €220 offHONOR MagicWatch 2 (46mm, Charcoal Black) is now at €139.9 after a €30 drop. HONOR Watch ES is now at €79.9 after a €20 drop. HONOR Watch GS Pro is now at €199.9 after a €50 drop. HONOR 9X is now at €179.9 after a €120 drop.

HONOR Christmas 2020 Spain –Up to 60% offHONOR MagicWatch 2 (46mm, Charcoal Black) is now at €139.9 after a €40 drop. HONOR Watch ES is now at €89.9 after claiming a €10 coupon or at €99.9 bundled with HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones (value of €69.9). HONOR Watch GS Pro is at the price of €199.9 after a €50 drop. HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5, 3500U/8GB+256GB) is at €579.9 with the free HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones. HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5, 4500U/8GB+512GB) is €749.9 with free HONOR Sport PRO (value of €79.9).

Special thanks to over 3 million new HONOR fans who have expressed great support and affection to HONOR this year, and for those who want to participate in as well, the company continuously offer up to €110 coupons and gifts to new subscribers to hihonor.com. Additionally, to show their great gratitude to wonderful contributions from all the fans this year, HONOR is holding an HONOR Fan Fest with series of fun interactions and rewards between December 1st and December 16th at HIHONOR Community.

