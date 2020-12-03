Asset Control Rebrands as Alveo following Technology Innovation and Managed Services Growth

03 dicembre 2020 a

New name Reflects Company's Evolution to an integrated Financial Data Management and Analytics Cloud Services Business

LONDON, NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Asset Control announces it has rebranded as Alveo to reflect the significant change that has happened within the business since moving to new ownership over two years ago. During this time the Company has focused on new product innovation, upgrading its core software to be cloud native, moved to a managed services deployment model and leveraged cloud technologies to accelerate implementation timelines.

Mark Hepsworth, CEO, said: "By changing our name we want to signal how much the Company has changed in recent years. As well as the move to cloud, one of the main trends we address is business user self-service and this has been central to our product roadmap. Business users want to move away from relying on IT teams to acquire and manipulate data and need to be self-sufficient. Data is a huge and increasing part of their job and users require data accessibility, insight and control to improve productivity. We have also focused on closing the gap between data management to prepare high-quality data and creating analytics. To bridge these two capabilities we provide out of the box analytics and an open-source based processing environment that facilitates users creating their own analytics."

Alveo's integrated managed service solution for data mastering and data analytics has recently been implemented by a range of new customers including asset managers, banks and global clearing and trading platforms.

Hepsworth adds: "Nowadays our solutions are used by clients across the financial services industry including asset managers, insurance companies, banks and different types of market infrastructure firms. Common themes we address include business user self-service, ensuring high quality data and data cost optimization. Our deep domain experience within the Company combined with our focus on using new technologies and delivery models, will, I believe, enable Alveo to continue to grow as a market leader in financial data management and analytics."

Alveo is the leader in market data integration and analytics solutions for financial services. Focused on optimizing data flows for business user self-service, we provide cloud-native data aggregation and data quality management that enables clients to easily access trusted data while maximizing their data ROI.

www.alveotech.com