Blue Prism Intelligent Automation Now Available in AWS Marketplace

02 dicembre 2020 a

New Offerings Give Organizations Immediate Access to Intelligent Digital Workers and AWS Machine Learning Services, Expands Blue Prism's Relationship with AWS

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) today announced the availability of Blue Prism intelligent automation software in AWS Marketplace, giving Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Blue Prism customers another avenue for automation in the cloud.

The listing includes Blue Prism on an Amazon Machine Image (AMI) instance with a set number of digital workers, plus connectors for Amazon Textract, Amazon Rekognition, and Amazon Comprehend machine learning capabilities. This expanded collaboration builds on our existing relationship with AWS and underscores Blue Prism's cloud-first intelligent automation strategy.

"This AWS Marketplace offering makes it easy for customers to add digital workers with embedded AWS machine learning skills to their intelligent automation arsenal, quickly deploy on AWS, and leverage consolidated billing through their AWS enterprise agreements," says Linda Dotts, chief partner strategy officer at Blue Prism. "Customers can easily purchase from AWS Marketplace and continue their intelligent automation journey with just a click of a button, spinning up digital workers as needed – and without the worries or incremental cost of setting up underlying infrastructure."

The Blue Prism offering in AWS Marketplace gives customers an easy way to purchase digital worker licenses and start automating faster via AWS. It includes:

Find out moreExplore these offerings in AWS Marketplace and start automating today. For more about Blue Prism's relationship with AWS and how we work together, visit our website.

