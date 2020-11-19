Orolia to Present the European Perspective on Resilient PNT

19 novembre 2020 a

Third PNT Coffee Talk™ Event Highlights Regional PNT Initiatives

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orolia will host its third PNT Coffee Talk series event in December to discuss the European perspective on protecting GNSS signals and Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) data. Panelists will provide updates on national and regional Resilient PNT initiatives designed to increase resiliency for GNSS-dependent systems.

Resilient PNT is a global priority, and the world's leading economies are taking steps to better protect PNT data for defense and critical infrastructure.

This webinar will present an overview of key European initiatives, along with perspectives on focus areas from multinational experts. These global perspectives will provide a broader view of the challenges, along with some promising solutions, that are being considered today.

This informal Orolia PNT Coffee Talk™ event will be held online and is open to those interested in learning more about the latest Resilient PNT developments from the industry and government perspectives. More information about Resilient PNT and GNSS jamming/spoofing is available in Orolia's online resource center.

About Orolia

Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS denied environments. With a presence in more than 100 countries, Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com

