endpoint and McCreadie Group Software Integration Reduces Drug Speed to Market and Streamlines Research Pharmacy Workflows

19 novembre 2020 a

a

a

SAN FRANCISCO and ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- endpoint Clinical, the leading global interactive response technology (IRT®) company, and McCreadie Group, the market leader in automating manual processes in Investigational Drug Services (IDS), have collaborated to increase study product accountability transparency for study sponsors, reduce site burdens associated with clinical study IMP management, and improve related data integrity via carefully balanced interfacing of McCreadie's site-based Vestigo® application and endpoint's PULSE® IRT.

The collaboration will leverage the unique investigational product accountability features of the Vestigo site-focused software and PULSE software's drug supply management features of IRT implementations.

"Hearing issues raised by sponsors regarding the disposition of the study product and having an understanding of the valuable data Vestigo® provides, we knew there was a unique opportunity to partner together," said Ryan Keane, CCO, endpoint. "The convenience that sites gain by reduced training and time savings associated with avoidance of logging transactions in multiple applications is an obvious win-win situation."

The powerful combination of Vestigo and PULSE, when integrated, will deliver significant benefits to sponsors alongside an exceptional site experience. Sponsors will benefit through improved data integrity consistent in format, lowered risk of protocol deviations due to data validation checks, access to site inventory levels, and visibility of IP disposition, including return and destruction information. All these benefits help to achieve faster data closeout. Site pharmacy teams will gain efficiency by eliminating the need to access multiple systems to document drug receipt, dispensing, and final disposition. All the data entered by site pharmacists will be automatically populated via the integration.

"Having managed busy research pharmacy sites for several years before joining McCreadie, I can attest that the integration of Vestigo and PULSE will improve the efficiency of IDS operations," says Richard Malone, Business Development Executive at McCreadie Group. "Elimination of duplicate work and streamlining daily functions such as the receipt of shipments and documentation of IMP dispensing, returns, destruction, and other status changes allows IDS staff members to shift focus to other duties. Equally as significant is the resulting improvement in integrity and timeliness of data that should benefit all parties involved, including sponsors (and their partners), monitors, site personnel, and patients."

It is widely recognized that the traditional models of system interaction rely too heavily upon site staff, serving as almost a physical point of integration, and are rapidly becoming outmoded. This new approach of directly interfacing site-owned software with the sponsor and CRO provisioned solutions like IRT represents an exciting new dimension to help drive best practices across the board.

About McCreadie The McCreadie Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 to provide software solutions for pharmacy applications in healthcare, research, and educational settings. McCreadie Group's goal is to drive improvements in quality, efficiency, safety, and compliance in the pharmacy profession by delivering innovative software and consultative support. To learn more about McCreadie Group and its products, visit www.mccreadiegroup.com.

About endpoint

endpoint is an interactive response technology (IRT®) systems and solutions provider that supports the life sciences industry. For the past decade, their customer-obsessed team of professionals has been continuously evolving their suite of technologies to help Sponsors achieve clinical trial success. Their dynamic IRT solution, PULSE ®, for patient randomization and management, site management, and drug supply management and leading-edge clinical supplies management tool, DRIVE, has proven to maximize the supply chain and minimize operational costs, and ensure timely and accurate patient dosing. endpoint is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices across the US, EU, and Asia. www.endpointclinical.com

Contacts:Catherine DitzlerAssociate Director of Marketing endpoint Clinical 1-415-688-3424e: [email protected]

Jennifer DrabingSenior Marketing Communications ManagerMcCreadie Group (734) 661-7955 e: [email protected]