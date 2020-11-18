Multiple sclerosis (MS): European conference calls for increased focus on progressive MS

18 novembre 2020 a

a

a

- Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a complex neurological condition for which there is currently no cure.

- Over 1 million Europeans are affected by MS

- 10-15% of them are diagnosed with Progressive MS

- This form of the disease is poorly understood and consequently, difficult to treat

- EMSP calls for increased understanding and investment into research, which crucial to the identification and development of therapies

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Multiple Sclerosis Platform (EMSP) – a Pan-European organization with over 30 years of expertise and 43 member organisations in 37 European countries – dedicates its upcoming 2020 Annual Conference (19-20 November) to Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Registration is free. The objective is to bring better understanding of this acute form of MS that, over time, can lead to severe disability and mobility issues.

About Progressive MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a complex neurological condition for which there is no cure. Over 1 million Europeans are affected by this disease. About 10-15% of MS patients are diagnosed with Progressive MS- a worsening of nerve damage causes a continuous increase of symptoms, such as fatigue, mobility issues or tremor. These can all lead to an accumulation of disability.

Lack of understanding and research

Despite advances in research related to other forms of MS, the development of a treatment for Progressive MS remains a challenge. There are too few new treatments being developed and tested. This is largely because existing trials take too long. This increases cost, and makes it too difficult to measure and prove positive patient outcomes. Slow trials and uncertain outcomes make it hard to risk investment in a treatment that may never be approved.

Progressive MS has become an international priority and central point of EMSP 2020 virtual conference 'Understanding Progressive MS'.

EMSP Conference raises awareness

This November more than 350 patients, patient organisations, healthcare professionals, researchers, public health officials, industry, and policy-makers from national, regional, and European level, will gather for a two-day virtual exchange of knowledge (in English). Participants have the unique opportunity to hear about the latest advances in research on Progressive MS, the current trends in rehabilitation, and receive practical advice on how to tackle challenges in the workplace, deal with the psychological impact of MS and learn tips on how to improve personal resilience.

Register here!

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337138/EMSP_2020_Virtual_Conference_MS.jpg