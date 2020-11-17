Celebrate Chinese New Year with Johnnie Walker Blue Label Cocktails

17 novembre 2020 a

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more people choosing to drink in the comfort of their own home, the world's No 1 Scotch whisky wanted to bring the new Johnnie Walker Blue Label Chinese New Year limited edition into your living room.

Johnnie Walker Scotch Whisky Ambassador, Alistair Reynolds, crafted two new, easy-to-make Johnnie Walker Blue Label cocktail recipes designed to be enjoyed and shared with colleagues and close friends during this year's Spring Festival.

Alistair says: "This wonderfully illustrated Johnnie Walker Blue Label Chinese New Year limited edition will make a fittingly beautiful gift to wish colleagues and close friends a prosperous start to the new year and to mark the beginning of this year's festival in style. But why not go one step further, bring the cocktail bar experience home and treat those close to you with a drink that explores all the velvety smoothness of this exquisite Scotch."

New Year, New Highball

Recipe:

Instructions:

Blue Label BubblesRecipe:

Instructions:

The velvety smooth Johnnie Walker Blue Label has a rich history of Chinese New Year releases, with each year bringing a beautiful bespoke pack and bottle design celebrating the Zodiac sign of each year.

The 2021 Chinese New Year design created by award-winning Chinese artist Shirley Gong looks forward to a year of good fortune and great achievements. In the illustrations the ox is honoured for its majesty as a symbol of prosperity and growth, poised high above mountain clouds representing longevity. The remarkable visuals are completed with celebratory lanterns and cherry blossom, signifying good fortune in the year to come.

Only 1 in 10,000 casks in our unparalleled reserves of over 10 million maturing Scotch whiskies has the richness and character required to intricately craft Johnnie Walker Blue Label, including some irreplaceable casks from long-closed "ghost" distilleries.

Johnnie Walker have created the recipes to celebrate the launch of two exclusive Chinese New Year limited editions, the beautifully illustrated Johnnie Walker Blue Label and a first-of-a-kind John Walker & Sons King George V limited edition.

John Walker & Sons King George V is a rare combination of exquisite whiskies, originally crafted to celebrate the first Royal Warrant granted to Johnnie Walker to supply Scotch whisky to the British Royal Household.

Drawn from extremely precious, rare casks, every bottle of John Walker & Sons King George V contains irreplaceable whiskies from the now silent distillery of Port Ellen. It is an elegantly rich and creamy whisky that has precious rarity reflected in every drop.

This incredible Scotch is best enjoyed with a sip of iced water to prepare your palate, followed by a sip of John Walker & Sons King George V Chinese New Year limited edition.

Both limited edition designs are available in selected markets globally at a RRSP of £200 GBP for Johnnie Walker Blue Label Chinese New Year limited edition, and £400 GBP for John Walker & Sons King George V Chinese New Year limited edition.

