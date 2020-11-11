CHTF2020 to Kick Off Featuring "3 Highlights" and "5 Trends"

11 novembre 2020 a

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed "Transforming Future with Technology, Driving Development with Innovation", the 22nd China High-Tech Fair (CHTF2020) will open on November 11-15, 2020.

As the trend-setter of the hi-tech industry, CHTF will provide a glimpse of the future technologies with its "3 Highlights" and "5 Trends".

Highlight 1: "13th Five-Year" technological achievements

State-level exhibitors including the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the State Intellectual Property Office, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will display technology-related achievements of China's 13th Five-Year Plan.

Highlight 2: Online show to facilitate overseas exhibitors

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 41 countries and international organizations have confirmed to participate in the offline fair, including Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Czech Republic and Germany. For those who cannot come in person, the "Belt and Road" and International Pavilions will provide online exhibition opportunities.

Highlight 3: Multiple activities to integrate industries, universities and research institutions

CHTF2020 will gather domestic and foreign leading enterprises, technology SMEs, MAKERS, financing institutions, as well as global government officials, entrepreneurs, economists and scholars to discuss policies and make academic exchanges.

Trend 1: AI entering daily life

CHTF2020 will witness more companies embracing "AI + industry". Huawei will bring full-stack, full-scenario solutions and provide development platforms for the governments and enterprises. With a new set of algorithm ecology, channel ecology, and manufacturing ecology, major high-tech companies are making AI technology available to everyone.

Trend 2: Emerging anti-epidemic technologies

CHTF2020 will display new anti-epidemic technologies and products, and their latest applications.

Trend 3: Commercial deployment of 5G

Commercial 5G applications, including 5G smart poles, 5G micro-stations, 5G smart home, and 5G telemedicine will be showcased on the Information Technology and Products Exhibition at Hall 1.

Trend 4: Cutting-edge technologies

About 50 institutes will exhibit at the Pavilion of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Trend 5: Smart city

The CHTF Smart City Exhibition will showcase Smart City Ecological Construction, AI Application, 5G, Cloud Computing and Big Data, IoT, Mobile Application and Smart Hardware. Asia-Pacific Smart City Development Summit will also be held.

