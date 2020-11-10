Activ Surgical Announces Formation of European Advisory Board

10 novembre 2020 a

Digital surgery pioneer names prominent medical experts to guide pan-European commercialization efforts

BOSTON and ESSEN, Germany, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Activ Surgical™, a digital surgery pioneer, today announced the formation of a European Advisory Board, further investing in its commitment to democratize surgical care and empower global access to best-in-class surgery, regardless of location - saving millions of lives in the process. The European Advisory Board, which consists of world-class surgeons from leading hospital systems across the European Union (EU), will advise Activ Surgical on the company's go-to-market efforts for ActivSight, the company's first product to launch from the ActivEdge™ platform in 2021, as well as offer strategic input on future product plans. The EU Advisory Board will work in collaboration with the company's U.S. Advisory Board, which was formed in 2019.

The founding members of Activ Surgical's European Advisory Board include:

Activ Surgical recently announced the opening of its European operations and the appointment of Holger Schipper as the general manager and vice president. The European team, along with the newly formed EU Advisory Board, will be tasked with growing visibility and demand for ActivSight and the ActiveEdge platform, which will enable collaborative and, in the future, autonomous surgery through the integration of computer vision, artificial intelligence and robotics. The hardware-agnostic platform enables existing surgical systems, from scopes to robots, to visualize, characterize and track tissue in real-time beyond today's human capability.

"I am thrilled to announce this esteemed group of surgeons as the founding members of our European Advisory Board," said Schipper. "Each of these appointees has extensive, firsthand experience regarding the current and unique challenges surgeons face in the operating room, and they share our vision for improving patient outcomes via breakthrough technology. Their expertise will play a critical role in the commercialization of our ActivEdge platform not only in Europe, but across the globe."

Statement from the Advisory Board: "Activ Surgical's vision and mission for the democratization of surgery is closely aligned with the scientific and academic research we have collectively supported for the majority of our careers. There is a dire need in the operating room to better leverage technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance patient safety and reduce surgical errors. We look forward to guiding Activ Surgical as it looks to commercialize its potentially-life saving ActivEdge platform throughout Europe and beyond."

For more information on Activ Surgical, please visit https://www.activsurgical.com/#about.

About Activ Surgical Activ Surgical, the company that completed the world's first autonomous robotic surgery of soft tissue, is building hardware-agnostic surgical software that allows surgical systems to collaborate with surgeons. Activ Surgical's patent-protected surgical software platform reduces unintended and preventable surgical complications by enhancing a surgeon's intra-operative decision making. Activ Surgical is privately held, and backed by DNS Capital, GreatPoint Ventures (GPV), Artis Ventures, Tao Capital Partners, LRVHealth, Rising Tide VC, SONY Innovation Fund and 8VC. More information can be found at www.activsurgical.com.

