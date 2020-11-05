Calling All Game Changers and Captains of Tomorrow: Registrations Open for Leadership Energy Summit Asia 2020

05 novembre 2020 a

a

a

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncertain times call for revolutionary ways of thinking, courage to reimagine the world as we know it — and a new style of leadership to steer businesses into the future. The Asia School of Business (ASB) Iclif Executive Education Center is uniting the next generation of game-changers and forward-thinkers with its upcoming Leadership Energy Summit Asia (LESA) 2020, which brings together an incredible lineup of the world's most prolific leaders and experts, including 2019 Nobel laureate Esther Duflo, to share the best leadership strategies for today's unpredictable business environment.

Held online from November 16 to 19, Asia's leading leadership summit explores the theme of "Navigating Uncertainty with Leadership Energy In Action". LESA 2020 will equip leaders with the insights and connections to develop empowered teams and maximize innovation, productivity, and engagement in their organizations. The rich conference program features extraordinary speakers from around the globe who are true visionaries and experts in their field, including Professor of Management John D. Sterman from MIT Sloan, South African Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni, Aireen Omar, Group President of RedBeat Ventures and AirAsia, and Gita Wirjawan, Founder and Chairman of Ancora Group. The conference tracks are designed thematically daily to cover topics from Entrepreneurship to Sustainability.

"Amidst the turbulent, changing business environment triggered by the global pandemic, the survival and success of any business or enterprise is dependent upon the inner strength and purpose-driven values of its leaders. We are proud that LESA 2020 can serve as a platform to discuss and address these challenges," said Prof. Charles Fine, founding President and Dean, ASB.

Along with its stellar speaker lineup, there will be a series of Masterclasses sponsored by Sarawak Energy, featuring leading scholars from ASB and MIT Sloan, global leaders in business education. During these sessions, attendees will sharpen their knowledge of critical areas of leadership strategy, corporate performance, CSR, psychology, entrepreneurship, development, and business transformation. Meanwhile, The Iclif Leadership Energy Awards, sponsored by Maybank, will pay tribute to the individuals who are using their "Leadership Energy in Action" to make a positive, sustainable impact in their organizations or communities.

"The support of our corporate partners in helping us to take this event global has been tremendous. We would like to extend special thanks to Maybank, Sarawak Energy, CX Technology, and the Lawrence S. Ting Foundation. This is a tribute to the fact that the most impact comes through partnership," said Zalina Jamaluddin, Chief Business Development Officer, ASB.

For the first time in its history, LESA has virtually opened its doors for all the world to attend — convening forward-minded global leaders to exchange wisdom and share knowledge. Middle managers, executives, and potential students can attend the event with a free online conference Discovery Pass, which grants limited access to pre-selected sessions, or gain virtual front-row seats to the action with an All-Access Pass for RM 1,200 (~US $290).

For a full list of speakers and to register, please visit https://asb.edu.my/lesa2020.

About Asia School of Business

The Asia School of Business (ASB) was established in 2015 by Bank Negara Malaysia in collaboration with the MIT Sloan School of Management to be a premier global business school, a knowledge and learning hub infused with regional expertise, insights and perspectives of Asia and the emerging economies. Through its award-winning Action Learning based curriculum, in partnership with the corporate community and students from across the world, ASB is committed to developing transformative and principled leaders who will contribute towards advancing the emerging world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1327673/Leadership_Energy_Summit_Asia_2020.jpg