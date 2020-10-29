MGH Appoints Regional Managing Director for Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand

29 ottobre 2020 a

GURGAON, India and SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGH Logistics, a Singapore headquartered diversified conglomerate with interest in Healthcare, Fashion, Automotive Supply Chain Management, Total Cargo Management for LCCs, Ride-Sharing, E-Commerce, and Express Last Mile Deliveries is pleased to announce appointment of its Regional Managing Director (Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand), Eom Cheolwon (Chris). Prior joining MGH, Chris has had a successful career at Ceva Logistics, DB Schenker, and at CJ Korea with responsibilities to develop, and manage supply chain services for large Korean Global Brands such as Samsung, LG, and Hyundai-Kia.

"Chris Eom brings to MGH first-hand knowledge, and expertise of managing Global Supply Chain of Korean Global brands for over 2 decades period. We are excited to build the future of MGH Indo-Chine, and Korea under the able, and tested leadership of Chris"- said, Anis Ahmed, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer, of MGH in a statement.

According to Chris Eom, "I have been fascinated by MGH's Supply Chain Excellence which extends to Global brands like Inditex, C&A, Carrefour, Renault, PSA-Peugeot, and its strong presence in South Asia."

The appointment is effective October 1st, 2020, and Chris is based out of MGH Indo-Chine, and Korea regional HQ at Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

About MGH Logistics :

MGH Logistics is a Singapore headquartered, Bangladesh born sprawling diversified Conglomerate with presence in 19 emerging Markets. The company has a major stronghold in Asia, Middle East and Africa, and is rapidly expanding into Europe. It encompasses a variety of services such as –Supply Chain Management for major fast fashion retailers, automotive, and healthcare brands to Total Cargo Management for low cost carriers, Ride Sharing, Express Couriers, Distributor of Airlines Global Distribution Systems, Food & Beverage retail, Retail & Commercial Banking, Tea & Rubber Plantations etc.

Media Contact: Dhananjai [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1321123/MGH_Group_Chris_Eom.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1162929/MGH_Group_Logo.jpg