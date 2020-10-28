Infosys Completes Acquisition of Award-Winning Digital Customer Experience, Commerce & Analytics Company, Blue Acorn iCi

28 ottobre 2020 a

BENGALURU, India and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi, an Adobe Platinum partner in the US, and a leader in digital customer experience, commerce and analytics. This follows the announcement the company made on October 08, 2020.

This acquisition further strengthens Infosys' end-to-end customer experience offerings and demonstrates its continued commitment to help clients navigate their digital transformation journey. Blue Acorn iCi brings to Infosys, significant cross-technology capabilities through the convergence of customer experience, digital commerce, analytics, and experience driven commerce services.

Together with Infosys' earlier acquisition of WONGDOODY that offers creative and marketing services, Blue Acorn iCi brings complimentary capabilities to help global CMOs and businesses thrive in a digital commerce world. This acquisition further deepens Infosys' capabilities in the Adobe, Magento, Salesforce Commerce and Shopify ecosystems.

Infosys is excited to welcome Blue Acorn iCi and its leadership team.

About Blue Acorn iCi

Born from the minds of engineers, data scientists, digital commerce experts, designers, and strategists, Blue Acorn iCi is the leading independent digital customer experience company. We work with executives responsible for the growth of Fortune 500 brands (and those who aspire to enter the Fortune 500!) who want to get more out of their digital customer experience. Through the strategic fusion of content management, commerce & analytics, our teams solve problems and deliver results leveraging our deep expertise in strategy, experience design, engineering and DTC services. For more information please visit www.blueacornici.com.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

