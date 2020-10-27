Clements Worldwide Receives 14th Consecutive IIABA Best Practices Agency Award

27 ottobre 2020 a

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clements Worldwide continues to be part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big "I") Best Practices Study group. The annual survey and study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the "best" agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Best Practices agency for the 14th consecutive year. This is a testimony to the Customer First approach of our employees as we strive to enable our clients the freedom to live and operate anywhere in the world," says Tarun Chopra, President and CEO of Clements Worldwide. "We are proud that our sales velocity and new business generation performance is among the top quartile in our revenue category."

Since 1993, the Big "I" and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, have joined forces to study the country's leading agencies. The selected Best Practices agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year. Over 1,000 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study in 2019, but only 262 agencies qualified for the honor. To be selected, Clements was among the 35-45 top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.

Clements Worldwide has been innovating in international insurance since 1947 and currently has clients in more than 170 countries meeting needs with custom solutions in both personal and commercial lines. Specializing in high-risk areas and conflict zones, Clements Worldwide is one of the few Lloyd's of London brokers that have a war risk program with full underwriting authority. The brokerage also has 14 different exclusive products, designed from concept to delivery, and Clements often acts as a complimentary broker to domestic brokers by collaborating to cover their domestic clients' international exposures.

Founded in 1896, the IIABA (the Big "I") is the nation's oldest and largest national association of independent insurance agents and brokers, representing more than 25,000 agency locations united under the Trusted Choice brand. Trusted Choice independent agency offer consumers all types of insurance – property, casualty, life, health, employee benefit plans and retirement products – from a variety of insurance companies.

