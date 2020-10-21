Bloomreach and Exponea Announce Strategic Partnership

21 ottobre 2020 a

Complementary solutions offer end-to-end marketing, product discovery, and commerce experiences that enable clients to personalize and target customers across all channels

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California and LONDON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach, the leader in commerce experience™, and Exponea, the leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) provider, today announced that they are entering a strategic partnership.

Both Bloomreach and Exponea have experienced significant growth as a result of the recent surge in digital commerce and online shopping worldwide. The Bloomreach Experience Platform (brX) drives over $200 billion in digital commerce experiences across many of the world's largest online retailers, brands, distributors, and B2B manufacturers - representing 25% of retail eCommerce in the U.S. and U.K. markets. Exponea processes more than 2 billion customer profile updates every day on behalf of leading retailers and brands and enables marketers to leverage over 250 billion behavioral events in real-time to orchestrate powerful 1:1 personalization and campaigns.

This new partnership amplifies both Bloomreach and Exponea's unique capabilities to drive consistent and laser-targeted customer experiences across marketing and commerce. The combination of Exponea's sophisticated CDXP and Bloomreach's brX platform will catalyze sales growth across online and offline channels while streamlining operations and communications for each and every client.

"We've long been on a mission to power exceptional commerce experiences - from search to content, to leveraging our commerce-specific data and AI to drive personalization," said Bloomreach CEO and co-founder Raj De Datta. "We chose to partner with Exponea for their impressive customer data analytics capabilities, omnichannel campaign execution, and their strong and trusted relationships with our joint customers. Having looked at this closely, we believe they are the clear global leader in driving high performing marketing and customer communications, and the synergies we can drive across our platforms are very meaningful for our customers."

"Bloomreach is best-in-class when it comes to the search and commerce experience," added Peter Irikovsky, CEO of Exponea. "We've been impressed by their robust platform and the company's sophisticated B2B and B2C customer base for quite some time. The combination of our strengths will enhance the personalized customer experience for our joint clients with the most innovative, fast, and impactful solutions in the market."

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the leader in commerce experience™. Its flagship product, brX, is the only digital experience platform built specifically for brands, retailers, and B2B companies who want to grow their revenue online while delivering each of their customers a premium, personalized commerce experience. brX combines content management capabilities with market-leading commerce-specific, AI-driven search, merchandising, and personalization in one flexible, API-first next-generation platform. Bloomreach serves over 500 global brands including Albertsons, Staples, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. Bloomreach has a global ecosystem of certified partners and market-leading commerce platforms, including Accenture Interactive, BORN, commercetools, EPAM, IBM iX, Salesforce, SAP, Valtech, and Wunderman Thompson Commerce. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com, follow us on Twitter @Bloomreach_tm, on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/bloomreach.

About Exponea

Exponea is the world's leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP), and rated number one in customer satisfaction. Built from the ground up for retail and e-commerce, Exponea collects and unifies data from all customer touchpoints to give businesses the insights and action opportunities they need to execute campaigns that deliver real results. We pride ourselves on empowering marketers to be more relevant, efficient, and crazy-fast. Companies we've partnered with on this mission include Desigual, Missguided, the Arcadia Group, OluKai, and Altar'd State. For more information, visit Exponea.com, follow us on Twitter @exponea, on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/exponea.