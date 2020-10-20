Xinhua Silk Road: 137 projects with investment of RMB91.15 bln contracted in east China's Jiangyin

20 ottobre 2020 a

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 137 projects involving a total investment of 91.15 billion yuan were signed at the Jiangyin Symposium on Economic and Trade Cooperation held on last Friday in Jiangyin city, east China'sJiangsu province.

Of the total projects, 15 were foreign-invested ones with a total investment of 3.52 billion yuan.

In terms of investment fields, 111 were manufacturing projects with a total investment of 64.02 billion yuan, covering such fields as new energy, new materials, and auto parts. The remaining 26 projects with a total investment of 27.13 billion yuan were service projects related to intelligent warehousing, transportation and logistics, biomedicine, cross-border e-commerce and other areas.

Nearly 500 businessmen from more than ten countries and regions including Italy, the U.K., Japan, the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Israel attended the Jiangyin Symposium on Economic and Trade Cooperation.

During the event, three major projects, namely the e-commerce industrial park of Jiangyin, foreign trade and live-streaming sales promotion festival, as well as China-ROK cross-border e-commerce project, were also launched.

Jiangyin has been ranked first in the list of China's top 100 counties (cities) in terms of industrial strength for three consecutive years, with its high-end textile and clothing, special steel, high-end equipment manufacturing, special vessels and marine equipment leading the country.

In 2019, Jiangyin became the first county-level city in China with total economic volume exceeding 400 billion yuan.

In recent years, Jiangyin has been taking steps to open wider to the world. It has set up trade ties with nearly 200 countries and regions, and gathered over 3,300 foreign-funded enterprises of various types. A batch of the world's top 500 enterprises such as CITIC Group, Mitsubishi Group and Doosan has made investment in Jiangyin.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/316914.html