Antuit.ai Partners with Leading Supply Chain, Merchandising and Marketing Executives to Launch Strategic Advisory Board

20 ottobre 2020 a

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antuit.ai, a Goldman Sachs company and leader in SaaS AI solutions for supply chain, merchandising and marketing in the Consumer Products and Retail industries, announces the formation of the Antuit.ai Strategic Advisory Board (SAB).

Founding members of the antuit.ai SAB include the following executives with deep expertise across Consumer Products, Retail, and Technology:

"I am very excited to have this group of innovative and thought leading industry executives involved with antuit.ai to bring an outside-in voice to the table," said Craig Silverman, CEO of antuit.ai. "They will help us shape our strategy as we continue to blaze a path as an AI disruptive technology leader to unlock value for our customers across supply chain, revenue growth management, lifecycle pricing, omnichannel merchandising and personalization."

Bill Read, antuit.ai SAB Leader, said, "Antuit.ai is not just talking AI, but has productionized an AI platform and solutions to deliver real results at scale for global companies. Not many SaaS companies can make that claim and back it up. I am excited to be part of antuit.ai's game-changing technology solutions and lead the SAB as an independent member. Along with the rest of the board members, I look forward to assisting the company to support their growth and the positive impact to their clients' P&L."

About antuit.aiAntuit.ai, a Goldman Sachs company, is the leader in AI-powered solutions for Forecasting and Merchandising. World-class retailers and consumer products companies leverage antuit.ai solutions to digitally transform their business and achieve outsized business results for supply chain, merchandising, pricing, and marketing. To learn more, visit https://www.antuit.ai.

