Trilliant Partners with 1NCE for a Cost-Effective Cellular Solution to Cover the Last Mile for IIoT

19 ottobre 2020 a

WINDSOR, England and COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilliant, a global provider of revolutionary smart communications solutions in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), smart energy and smart city space, announces that they have agreed to partner with 1NCE to deliver low-cost cellular connectivity designed to make last mile connections for low data IIoT and smart meter applications.

1NCE is a leading global Tier-1 Internet of Things (IoT) Carrier by enabling scalable cellular communication services seamlessly across all available technologies such as 2G, 3G, 4G, NB-IoT and LTE-M at a single tariff in over 100 countries worldwide with no additional service fees. 1NCE is specialized in managed connectivity services for IoT applications including asset tracking, tank monitoring, vehicle telematics, waste management and smart metering.

The technology provides Trilliant with another solution for last mile mobile communications to support low bandwidth IoT, IIoT and smart grid devices, and further enables flexible options for smart metering and additional IIoT devices to accommodate future growth as customers' unique needs evolve.

Full Release: https://1nce.com/en/news/trilliant/

About Trilliant

Trilliant empowers the energy industry with the only purpose-built communications platform that enables utilities and cities to securely and reliably deploy any application - on one powerful network. With the most field-proven, globally compliant solution in the market, Trilliant empowers you by connecting the world of things®.

About 1NCE

1NCE is the first fully-fledged IoT network carrier worldwide to offer reliable connectivity services based on an IoT flat rate. This makes IoT applications such as smart metering or vehicle telematics affordable. 1NCE cooperates with Deutsche Telekom AG and its roaming partners as well as China Telecom Global.

Press Contact

