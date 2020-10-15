TP ICAP Plc Implements TRAFiX OMS

15 ottobre 2020 a

a

a

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAFiX, a broker-neutral FinTech company, and ICAP, part of TP ICAP Group, a leading provider of market infrastructure, have entered into a multi-year agreement to transition ICAP's Equities trading desks in EMEA & APAC onto TRAFiX's advanced trading systems & global FIX network. ICAP is now fully integrated with TRAFiX and the trading technology is being utilized by their broking desks across the globe.

"TRAFiX is delighted to have expanded our existing relationship with ICAP from the U.S. into Europe and Asia. Our proprietary, enterprise architecture was intentionally designed to assist firms, like ICAP, to streamline their high and low touch workflows across multiple desks and regions in a compliant manner," said Michael Ottrando, Managing Director & Global Head of Sales of TRAFiX. "The reliability of our cutting-edge software, as well as the dedicated teams of TRAFiX and ICAP, were critical to the success of this implementation. TRAFiX is fully committed to the global marketplace and poised for continued success."

"We look forward to a long-term relationship with ICAP providing seamless integrated Technology to support its growth. This partnership demonstrates the strength of our strategic plan to expand our business," said Walter Fitzgerald, CEO of TRAFiX.

Dan Wray, Group Chief Information Officer, TPICAP said, "We are pleased to be partnering with TRAFiX. We chose the platform because of its functionality, flexibility and speed. The transition to TRAFiX has been seamless for our clients and brokers."

About TP ICAP:

TP ICAP is a global firm of professional intermediaries that plays a pivotal role in the world's financial, energy and commodities markets.

Operating through our core businesses, Tullett Prebon, ICAP, PVM, Coex Partners, Louis Capital Markets, Tullett Prebon Information, ICAP Information Services and PVM Data Services, we create strong networks in person and through technology. We provide comprehensive analysis and insight into market conditions and long-term trends. We combine data, knowledge and intelligence into contextual insight and commercial guidance. By engaging with our clients, and providing innovative products and services, we enable our clients to transact with confidence, facilitating the flow of capital and commodities around the world, enhancing investment and contributing to economic growth.

Our values of honesty, integrity, respect and excellence underpin everything we do.

About TRAFiX:

TRAFiX is a broker neutral FinTech company providing innovative Order & Execution Management solutions for equities & options trading, real-time FIX connectivity and normalized API interfaces to address the functional and regulatory requirements of the Financial Services Industry. Our scalable offering has been specifically designed to utilize the latest enhancements in software development and enterprise architecture to resolve the growing challenges faced by today's trading community. The TRAFiX team has decades of experience and is singularly focused on designing superior applications that integrate within our customer's technology ecosystem and lowers the total cost of ownership.