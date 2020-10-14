Appian Announces Appian Connected Claims for Insurance

14 ottobre 2020 a

Configurable, low-code Appian Connected Claims can be deployed in weeks to improve customer experience, optimize processes, and compliment core modernization strategies

MCLEAN, Virginia, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of today's AppianEUROPE20 virtual conference, Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) unveiled Appian Connected Claims for insurers. The suite of integrated, modular applications is designed to reduce the operational complexity of insurance claims with a configurable approach that delivers real-time, full visibility into the claims lifecycle.

Appian Connected Claims enables insurers to unify data from their existing claims systems and databases (without migrating the data) to create a single 360-degree view of the customer and the claim. This new visibility addresses gaps and inefficiencies in their current claims processes. The result is faster claims settlement, and a superior customer experience, while reducing the cost of claims processing and accelerating time to close.

Appian Connected Claims is fast to implement and configurable because it is built on the Appian Low-code Automation Platform. It can leverage all of the Appian platform's capabilities, including Appian Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). IDP saves thousands of person-hours per year by eliminating manual form intake, using AI to convert unstructured data locked in forms into structured data without human intervention. Appian RPA uses bots to access non-API legacy systems and accelerate data retrieval and updates across back-end systems.

Appian is a software leader in the insurance industry vertical. Six of the top ten global insurance organizations are Appian customers. Appian is also recognized as a leader in software for insurance companies by industry analysts. In The Forrester Wave™: Insurance Agency Portals, Q3 2020, Appian received the highest scores among all vendors in the Strategy and Current Offering categories, and in The Forrester Wave™: Automated Life Insurance Underwriting Systems, Q4 2019, the industry analyst noted, "Appian stands apart because of its robust process and case management focus."

Appian Connected Claims presents a superior alternative to costly rip-and-replace and build-from-scratch approaches, providing:

"Claims optimization is a constant focus for insurers," said Michael Heffner, Vice President of Solutions and Industry Go To Market at Appian. "Current market conditions make it more urgent than ever to address the inefficiencies and lost dollars caused by gaps in processes. Appian Connected Claims unifies data, reduces operational complexity, and puts easy change controls directly in the hands of the insurer."

For more information on Appian Connected Claims, visit www.appian.com/connected-claims.

