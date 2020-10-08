Columbia Sportswear Company Selects Adyen as its Payments Partner in the US and Globally

08 ottobre 2020 a

Adyen will power unified commerce payments for Columbia Sportswear Company and its brands including Columbia, Sorel, Mountain Hardwear, and prAna

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, announced today that it has been selected by Columbia Sportswear Company (CSC), a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment industry, as its primary payments provider. Adyen is live with CSC brands today and will continue its roll out across the U.S., Canada, and Europe with all major CSC brands, including Columbia, Sorel, Mountain Hardwear, and prAna.

By integrating with Adyen, CSC and its family of brands will have access to a unified commerce platform, creating a single view of payments and customer data across in-store and online purchases.

With the global pandemic keeping people at home, customers have increasingly turned to online shopping. Having a seamless platform with a consistent experience across all channels became even more essential to CSC and its brands in 2020.

"Adyen was the clear choice for us as we build our unified commerce capabilities to create an even better consumer experience both online and in-store," said Mike Hirt, Chief Information Officer for Columbia Sportswear Company. "We're feeling good that we had the foresight to begin work with Adyen before the COVID-19 crisis hit and consumers began to prefer online shopping and contactless payments."

"We're honored to work with Columbia Sportswear Company and its family of brands to create a better customer experience for their shoppers in the US, Canada, and beyond," said Kamran Zaki, COO, Adyen. "Payments in the retail landscape are changing faster than ever, and businesses need to be equipped to stay on top of emerging trends. Many of these trends are happening at the point of checkout and together we hope to create a positive shopping experience across all channels."

About AdyenAdyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oréal. The cooperation with Columbia Sportswear Company as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About Columbia Sportswear CompanyColumbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company's brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL® and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the company's websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.sorel.com and www.prana.com

