Untappd to Host First European Virtual Beer Festival

November event to include follow-along beer tastings with beer shipped directly to attendees

WILMINGTON, North Carolina, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Untappd, the leading global social media app for beer and breweries, today announced tickets for its first ever Untappd Virtual Festival: European Edition are now available for purchase. The weekend-long virtual event will include a variety of live content paired with an interactive festival map allowing attendees to join as they please and explore the festival at their own leisure beginning at 7:00 p.m. CET on Saturday, November 14th.

In partnership with online beer retailer, Beer Merchants, ticket packages include a shipment of beers directly to attendees that will be featured in exclusive tastings during the event. Attendees can choose from packages including live tasting sessions on Saturday, Sunday, or for both days. Each ticket includes a curated selection of beers shipped to the attendee, access to the accompanying live tasting session, and a weekend full of virtual festivities. Tickets are available for purchase October 6th starting at 12:00 p.m. CET through November 2nd10:00 p.m. CET.

"Before COVID-19 struck, we at Untappd had been busy making plans for our first European Beer Festival. At the time, we never imagined that we'd be taking it virtual, but the pandemic has shown us all what's possible when we are flexible and creative," said Talia Spera, Vice President of Festivals & Live Events for Untappd. "Our European users have always been enthusiastic in their support of Untappd and their love of beer. We are thrilled to be able to provide this unique experience to connect in a way that is fun, engaging and, most importantly, safe."

This event follows the success of Untappd's first Virtual Beer Festival based in the US, which sold out of available ticket packages in just one week. In addition to five feature beer tastings per day, the festival will include brewmaster interviews and open Q&A's, live bands, brewery tours, and more. Breweries participating in the event include Other Half Brewing Co., Neon Raptor Brewing Co., Lervig, Garage Beer Co., SingleCut Beersmiths, Põhjala, Brasserie de la Senne, Jack's Abby Craft Lagers, Omnipollo and Koninklijke Grolsch.

"At Beer Merchants, we're excited to be a part of this creative festival in partnership with Untappd. It's a great opportunity to use what we do best, shipping and fulfillment, to provide a means for beer lovers to take part in an interactive event like this," said Ben Selby, Operations Manager at Beer Merchants. "Getting together over a beer is something we all miss these days and we're proud to help provide a way to recreate that type of social interaction."

Ticket prices range from £35 - £69 plus shipping. For more information on the eligible delivery service areas of the packages, see here - https://www.beermerchants.com/delivery.

To learn more about the European Virtual Beer Festival, or to purchase tickets, see here - https://untappd.com/europevirtual

About Untappd Founded in 2010, Untappd is the world's largest social beer app, with over 8 million users globally. Individuals can "check-in" and rate beers at bars, restaurants, breweries and a host of other venues as well as view friends' profiles to toast and comment on their beer choices. Additionally, the company provides menu publishing software to over 18,000 business worldwide.

