Discovery Life Sciences Launches SpecimenSeq™: Genomically and Clinically Annotated Biospecimen Sets to Speed Liquid Biopsy and Immunotherapy Development

01 ottobre 2020 a

a

a

Powered by the Integration of Discovery's Leading Global Biospecimen Solutions with HudsonAlpha Discovery's Expert Sequencing and Bioinformatics Services

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery) announces the launch of a powerful new tool for liquid biopsy diagnostic assay and oncology drug developers: SpecimenSeq™. SpecimenSeq is a collection of high quality, fully consented biospecimens that include clinical and molecular characterizations to help researchers identify, develop and validate new biomarker signatures for precision medicine applications.

SpecimenSeq is composed of matched biospecimen sets including FFPE, double spun plasma and buffy coat formats from treatment naive cancer patients. The biospecimens are fully annotated with clinical data and the FFPE biospecimens specifically include clinically relevant genomic variants from 64 genes.

Genomic data for SpecimenSeq are produced using the custom HAD QGEN MultiModal Panel-based DNA and RNA analysis service available only through Discovery's sequencing and bioinformatics laboratory, HudsonAlpha Discovery. Discovery's custom HAD QGEN MultiModal Panel service utilizes QIAGEN's QIAseq MultiModal targeted DNA and RNA sequencing chemistry and analysis platform that is also available as a standalone service through HudsonAlpha Discovery with variant allele frequency detection at <5% or better.

"Researchers need human biospecimens with known clinical data and relevant genomic characterization to make critical decisions while developing novel liquid biopsy assays and new precision therapies to treat cancer," said Glenn Bilawsky, CEO of Discovery Life Sciences. "SpecimenSeq validates HudsonAlpha Discovery's position as the leading scientific strategic partner that meets the needs of researchers by integrating our global biospecimen solutions with our premiere sequencing and bioinformatics services."

"QIAGEN is excited to be chosen as a technology provider for Discovery's SpecimenSeq solution," said QIAGEN's Angela Ryan, Vice President, Head of Genomics Marketing, "Combining our innovative QIAseq NGS solutions with Discovery's integrated capabilities will help scientists conduct smarter oncology research faster using high quality biospecimens with genomic annotation enriched by the custom HAD QGEN MultiModal Sequencing Panel."

About Discovery Life SciencesDiscovery Life Sciences is the global market leader in biospecimen analysis, procurement, distribution, and scientific services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics industries. HudsonAlpha Discovery is Discovery's globally recognized sequencing and bioinformatics division that leverages the most current genomic research technologies to comprehensively support discovery, translational, and clinical research. Driven by science, the Discovery team engages with customers in an innovative, consultative approach to overcoming obstacles and reaching a faster end result. We are Science at your Service™! For more information, visit dls.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022478/Discovery_LS_Logo.jpg