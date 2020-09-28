Infosys and Roland-Garros Empower Players, Fans and Media with New Digital Innovations on Court and at Home

28 settembre 2020 a

PARIS, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and the French Tennis Federation, today announced the latest innovations set to hit the courts at this year's Roland-Garros, as part of the second year of the strategic technology partnership.

Leveraging Infosys' technology platform, this year's tournament will deliver a digitally enhanced experience by facilitating virtual experiences and greater access for millions of fans, better training, and analysis among players and coaches, as well as storytelling support for journalists. Intense remote collaboration was required as a result of the ongoing pandemic, relying heavily on cloud-based services and an agile, innovative approach by both organisations.

One of the strategic objectives for the FFT was to cement itself as a leader in AI-based innovation in sport by integrating a number of specific solutions this year:

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, "2020 has introduced new challenges for how we consume sports and entertainment, and we're excited that our partnership with Roland-Garros once again reinvents the digital landscape for fans, players and the media alike. From the all-new player app AI features to the enhanced Match Centre, we have leveraged powerful technologies and toolsets across the board to ensure fans, players, coaches have the best experience possible, wherever they are."

Bernard Giudicelli, President of the French Tennis Federation, said, "It is an invaluable asset for Roland-Garros to be able to benefit from the expertise and innovative strength of a partner like Infosys. Their expertise in data processing will enable us to offer all our fans the opportunity to slip into the shoes of an expert for improved match analysis. With Infosys, we're taking the spectator into a new experience, and a new dimension."

The Roland-Garros Fan App and the Roland-Garros Players App are available to download from the respective app stores for Android and iOS devices. The tournament runs from 21stSeptember 2020 to 11thOctober 2020. To experience the digital innovation visit Roland-Garros.com.

For more information on the partnership visit: www.infosys.com/roland-garros/

About Roland-Garros

In the eyes of sports fans, and indeed the general public, Roland-Garros is an unmissable event that enjoys immense prestige. The 2019 tournament attracted more than 520,000 spectators and was broadcast in 222 countries worldwide, confirming the tournament's status as a first-class international sporting event. Organised by the French Tennis Federation, Roland-Garros is the only Grand Slam tournament to be played on clay, one of the oldest and most noble surfaces in the history of tennis.

About Infosys Ltd

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

