Solvay introduces Actizone™, a long-lasting antimicrobial cleaning technology

Durable surface protection is now within easy reach with Actizone™, a patented technology that delivers 24-hour antimicrobial performance.

BRUSSELS, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvay is proud to introduce Actizone™, a line of ready-to-use products and ingredients that provides rapid germ-kill to protect consumers from harmful bacteria and viruses, including the coronavirus. Actizone™ technology also provides 24-hour surface protection to continuously kill 99.9% of bacteria on a range of surfaces.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers and businesses alike have been searching for ways to uphold health standards and feel protected in an uncertain world. "Our Actizone™ technology continues working long after surfaces have been cleaned, so businesses and consumers can enjoy peace of mind and feel confident knowing they are protected from bacteria for a full 24 hours," said Michael Radossich, President of Solvay's Novecare Global Business Unit.

In response to consumers' collective desire for a safer future across the globe and to businesses' efforts to overcome the effects of COVID-19, Solvay launches Actizone™, a combination of a proprietary long-lasting polymer, a state-of-the-art cleaning system, and industry-standard antimicrobial actives.

"I'm proud of our teams, their ingenuity and the collaborative spirit they've shown in delivering our customers* such a breakthrough innovation," continued Radossich. "With Actizone™, our goal is to help our customers navigate through this unprecedented period, ensuring the safety of our communities and supporting the responsible restart of the global economy."

Actizone™ technology traps antimicrobial actives to form a protective film on surfaces. The actives initially kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses and go on to deliver 24-hour antibacterial protection and peace of mind to consumers while ensuring excellent shine and a residue-free finish.

Solvay's Actizone™ technology is reliable across multiple surfaces, including polycarbonate, glass, laminates, and metal, so users can feel confident in Actizone™ disinfection from the office to the airport and back home. Additionally, Actizone™ products eliminate the need for continual antibacterial cleanings throughout the day, so consumers and businesses can devote more time to contributing to a better future.

For more information about Actizone™ products for long-lasting antimicrobial cleaners, contact our experts.

* There is currently no protocol approved by appropriate regulatory entities to demonstrate 24-hour protection against viruses.

The Actizone™ line of ready-to-use products and ingredients includes Actizone™ F5, a formulated end-use product, which is not currently registered or offered for sale in the United States or in Canada. Any sale of Actizone™ F5 in a particular country shall be solely on the basis of the approved registration in that country, and any claims regarding Actizone™ F5 in a particular jurisdiction shall be addressed solely by the laws and approval of Actizone™ F5 in that jurisdiction. This is not intended to promote, sell or recommend the sale or use of Actizone™ F5 in countries in which it is not registered yet, including in the United States and Canada.

