Kentik Named a Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for Digital Experience Monitoring

23 settembre 2020 a

a

a

Kentik Synthetic Monitoring Disrupts DEM Market with Autonomous Testing and Integrated Real-time Network Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik®, provider of the leading network intelligence platform trusted by digital enterprises and service providers, today announced it is named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Digital Experience Monitoring1 (DEM).

The news comes as Kentik Synthetic Monitoring, the only fully integrated network traffic and synthetic monitoring analytics solution on the market, is now generally available. With Kentik Synthetic Monitoring, network teams can quickly detect performance-impacting issues and improve digital experiences by frequently and autonomously testing essential infrastructure, applications and services.

"Kentik's new synthetic monitoring capabilities combined with their powerful real-time traffic analytics are extremely valuable for network teams like ours to get actionable performance insights while serving up the best possible digital experiences for users," said Leroy Ferro, director of global network planning and peering at Zenlayer.

"Today, the network is more complex – and more critical – than ever," said Alex Latzko, lead network architect at ServerCentral Turing Group. "Being able to respond faster to our customers' needs and guide them through new opportunities is paramount. The level of insights provided in the new Kentik Synthetic Monitoring solution makes our responsiveness possible."

"We've heard it loud and clear from our customers that our synthetic monitoring approach, integrated with real network traffic data, is fast, easy and powerful. Autonomously and intelligently diagnosing the network conditions impacting digital experience is a problem our solution was built to address – both for employee and customer experience – and it's one that no other DEM solution on the market is capable of solving," said Avi Freedman, co-founder and CEO of Kentik. "With a network of strategically positioned global agents in internet cities and networks around the world, and in every cloud region within AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud and Alibaba Cloud, Kentik Synthetic Monitoring is the DEM solution that enterprises and service providers need for cloud and hybrid networks."

"Digital experience monitoring technologies are enjoying strong demand prompted by the changes in remote work and the continued emphasis by organizations on digital transformation initiatives," noted Gartner in the Market Guide. "Organizations that implement DEM tools will experience more successful digital transformation projects as a result of achieving better application performance, user experience and business outcomes."

For more information on Kentik Synthetic Monitoring, download the solution brief or start a free trial.

1 Gartner, "Market Guide for Digital Experience Monitoring", Federico De Silva, Charley Rich, Josh Chessman, 25 August 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

ABOUT KENTIK

Kentik® is the network intelligence platform for the connected world, trusted by leading digital enterprises and service providers. With Kentik, businesses eliminate the visibility and intelligence gaps associated with running dynamic and complex networks, and achieve greater network performance, reliability and security. The Kentik Network Intelligence Platform ingests diverse data streams from the internet, edge, cloud, data center and hybrid infrastructures and provides real-time visualizations and AIOps-powered insights and automation. Learn more at kentik.com.