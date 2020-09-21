Shanghai Electric Showcases Smart Energy Solution at China International Industrial Expo on World's Clean Up Day

21 settembre 2020 a

Shanghai Electric presented exhibitions on Smart City, Smart Energy, Intelligent Manufacturing and Intelligent Transportation at the expo

SHANGHAI, Sept. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric gave a strong impression at the 22nd China International Industrial Expo (the "Shanghai Industrial Fair"), which took place during September 15-19 at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center. The company presented exhibitions on Smart City, Smart Energy, Intelligent Manufacturing, and Intelligent Transportation in line with the Fair's theme of "Intelligence, Interconnection - New Development of Enabling Industry."

This year, the Shanghai Industry Expo adopted a new mode of exhibition with "offline as the main and online as the supplement." The expos included nine different exhibition areas including CNC machine tools and metal processing, industrial automation, energy conservation and industrial support along with a new generation of information technology and applications.

Yuanyi, the Vice President of Shanghai Electric Power Generation Group, said, "We are embracing a more digitalized and intelligent future. Today marks the third World's Clean Up Day, and the world is calling for intelligent solutions to tackle the environment issues. We are proud to bring smart energy solutions along with other smart solutions to the expo as Shanghai Electric has always been eager to explore intelligent solutions for future smart world."

Shanghai Electric's Smart Solutions

