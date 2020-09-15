ModCloth Returns To European Market Due To New Owners, Go Global Retail

15 settembre 2020 a

Ecommerce Re-Establishes International Consumer Reach for First Time since 2018

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ModCloth, the ecommerce retailer offering modern vintage-Inspired, versatile, inclusive apparel and accessories, announces today their highly-anticipated return to Europe. The brand stopped shipping to the European markets in May 2018, as the GDPR program launched. Go Global Retail, which acquired the company at the start of the year, has supported the ModCloth team to become GDPR compliant allowing the brand to once again be available to shop across the continent.

"As new owners, our first priority for ModCloth was to reconnect with consumers, listen and continue those relationships in a more personal way which is core to the DNA of this brand," said Jeff Streader, Co-CEO of ModCloth, "Modcloth has always been a brand for women and vocal in its support of women's issues, size inclusivity and creating conversation. Now that we are back to being independent, we can revitalize those aspects of the brand that our customers really loved."

Prior to leaving Europe, ModCloth's international relationships represented 20 percent of their total revenue. The relaunch into the market contributes to the overall, healthy growth plans put in place by Go Global and with this re-established international reach, ModCloth is poised to become the shopping destination for European customers who seek unique style and colorful, playful pieces in their wardrobe.

"One of our key initiatives was to expand our online shopping experience to our European customers," said Streader, "They've been asking for our return for years, and we couldn't be more excited to truly 'Go Global' with a brand as beloved as ModCloth."

ModCloth will be available to shop across Europe at ModCloth.com starting September 15, 2020.

About ModClothModCloth is an independently owned, online retailer known for their vintage-inspired, versatile and inclusive styles that make shoppers look good, and more importantly, feel good. But, ModCloth isn't just a shopping destination, it's a company dedicated to the women that run the world - from teachers to moms, librarians to artists, healthcare workers to CEOs. Through partnering with brands such as Collectif, Princess Highway, and small, female-owned businesses, engaging promotions and flexible payment options, collaborating with charitable organizations including the National Domestic Violence Hotline, Planet Bee and The Trevor Project, ModCloth focuses on supporting and empowering their customer community. At ModCloth, getting dressed is fun.

