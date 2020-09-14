Sitel Group Launches New EXP+™ To Simplify Delivery Of End-To-End Customer Experience Services

14 settembre 2020 a

Utilizing decades of customer experience know-how combined with advanced technology and analytics, EXP+™ provides a new tailored solution to fit the needs of every brand

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group, a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced the launch of EXP+™, its Enterprise Experience Platform, a flexible solution with complete cloud capability that is designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction.

EXP+ offers integrated and vertical-specific solutions tailored to clients' specific needs, including performance management, chat, email, voice-based contact center solutions, digital transformation, automation, data-driven insights and CX consulting.

"At Sitel Group, experience is what we do. We have spent 35+ years delivering exceptional and impactful experiences for the brands we support and dedicating ourselves to delivering exceptional associate experiences through programs like Sitel MAX," said Martin Wilkinson-Brown, Chief Marketing Officer, Sitel Group. "With EXP+, we are redefining CX delivery through our robust digital solutions and human-oriented services defined under four connected product families – Empower, Engage, Explore and Evolve. Within this ecosystem, elements work together seamlessly to continuously improve our clients' CX delivery, drive more efficiency and create greater business value."

While each solution within the EXP+ platform delivers value as a standalone product, the exponential power of the platform is revealed when multiple solutions work together tailored to our clients' CX goals. EXP+ solutions integrate seamlessly, sharing information, eliminating data silos and creating momentum across CX delivery. This flexible integration propels CX strategies forward, generating maximum impact and minimal effort needed with every addition. The EXP+ platform is built around four powerful product families that combine to deliver leading-edge end-to-end CX:

"Sitel Group's expertise, depth of understanding and CX know-how, combined with advanced digital solutions and a seamless integration of our products is what differentiates our platform," said Ryan Maund, Chief Product & Innovation Officer, Sitel Group. "EXP+ is a solution that's always a step ahead of the technology it is built upon because it has been assembled using our own intellectual property and deep human understanding of the industry. This intimate knowledge of the business allows us to drive iterative improvements, resulting in fast ramp-up times and immediate value for brands, all while delivering a competitive advantage through our AI-enabled data and analytics solutions."

Launching with Sitel Group's new EXP+ solution, the company also announces a new brand message: "Create Connection. Value Conversation." Aligning with the seamless integration of technology and the human touch apparent in the EXP+ solution, Sitel utilized Sitel MAX, or My Associate Experience, to devise this brand message from the ground up through more than 500 hours of employee ideation sessions across 16 countries. Sitel MAX drives the group's commitment to improve the associate experience by listening to and involving associates in brand activities and initiatives, and the team involved more than 15% of Sitel Group's employees to decide on the final message.

"By involving and listening to our employees through Sitel MAX, we had more than 11,000 votes across our business for our new brand message," said Wilkinson-Brown. "This project was truly a testament to our commitment to improving the associate experience. Our new brand exemplifies what we do for our clients and who we are for our people. Through this new identity combined with the new EXP+ platform we are transforming the future of CX to provide our employees and our clients with an unparalleled experience."

About Sitel Group As a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group partners with the world's best-loved brands, from Fortune 500 companies to local startups, to design, build and deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints.

With 90,000 people working across the globe – at home, in contact centers and within MAXhubs – we securely connect brands with their customers over 4.5 million times every day in 50+ languages, driving our clients' digital CX strategies forward. Powered by our global strength, local expertise and proprietary technologies, we deliver tailored solutions to fit clients' needs through a consultative, customer-centric approach.

EXP+™, Sitel Group's Enterprise Experience Platform, is a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of four connected product families: Empower, Engage, Explore and Evolve.

With our award-winning culture built on 35+ years of industry-leading experience and commitment to improving the employee experience, we improve business results by pairing innovative design thinking and digital solutions – including self-service, artificial intelligence (AI), automation and data-driven analytics – with the expertise, emotion and empathy of our people to Create Connection. Value Conversation.

