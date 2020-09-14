Premia Partners celebrates the firm's 4th anniversary and welcomes Chanyoung Kim who joins as Director of the Sales & Distribution team

14 settembre 2020 a

HONG KONG, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premia Partners, a leading ETF issuer in Hong Kong founded in 2016, recently celebrated the 4th anniversary of the firm. The company also announced the appointment of Chanyoung Kim as Director and member of the Sales & Distribution team, with immediate effect. He will report directly to Rebecca Chua, Managing Partner of Premia Partners.

Chanyoung has over 17 years of experience in the financial industry, and has extensive experience in client engagement and investor education across active, passive and systematic investment strategies. Prior to Premia Partners, Chanyoung was the Head of ETF Sales at the headquarters of Samsung Asset Management, which has dominant market share in the Korean ETF market.

"We are delighted to have someone with Chanyoung's high calibre joining us at Premia, who also shares great passion and commitment for ETF," said Rebecca Chua. "Chanyoung brings with him unique industry experience as we are ready for our next milestone.

2020 is a very special year for the world, and notwithstanding the challenging environment, we are very grateful to be able to register since April meaningful AUM growth by over 60% as of end of August. It is with both humbleness and excitement that we begin our 5th year with new goals and renewed commitment for the journey. One with not just our team at Premia, but also the fellowship with our clients, business partners and friends who continue to believe in us along the way."

As of September 14th 2020, Premia Partners manages 6 ETFs including Premia CSI Caixin China New Economy ETF which has grown to become the 4th largest China A-shares ETF in Hong Kong, and was winner of the HKEx 2019 Top Performing ETF – Total Return Award. The other Premia ETFs include strategies covering China, Emerging ASEAN, Asia Innovative Technology, Vietnam and US Treasury. All Premia ETFs are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with both HKD and USD counters available.

About Premia Partners

Premia Partners was founded in Hong Kong in 2016, by a group of ETF enthusiasts who believe in enabling investors with cost efficient investment tools, and see enormous scope for growth and innovation in the Asian ETF industry. In Asia, and for Asia – because this is our home. For more information, please visit www.premia-partners.com