LONGi achieved volume production of Hi-MO 5 series modules, delivering true value to global customers

XI'AN, China, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xi'an, China based LONGi, the world leading solar technology company, announced that it has achieved volume production of their Hi-MO 5 series module at its module factory in Xianyang City, Shannxi Province, China. The first Hi-MO 5 rolled off the production line on 8th September.

LONGi launched its new generation product Hi-MO 5 module with front-side power up to 540W in June 2020. Based on M10 (182mm) standard gallium doped monocrystalline wafers, this high performance product with conversion efficiency over 21%, is developed to deliver class leading value to utility scale applications. Hi-MO 5 will bring optimal LCOE to ultra large-scale PV projects.

Hi-MO 5 continues the hallmark of "Innovation" that is typical of all of LONGi's Hi-MO series products. LONGi designed Hi-MO 5 from the ground up specifically to deliver greater value for global customers of large-scale PV projects. Hi-MO 5 was launched after months of customer's insights, refinements and optimization of the module size, design parameters and high power.

"Smart Soldering" technology brings higher performance in applications

Hi-MO 5 adopts innovative "Smart Soldering" technology for high reliability of micro gap interconnection, product efficiency and stable current output. This proprietary technology uses integrated segmented ribbons that maximize light capture and reliably connect cells with reduced gap distance.

The combination of these technological innovations can increase the module efficiency of Hi-MO 5 by 0.3% (compared with conventional multi-busbar products) and reduce the tensile stress on the cell by 20%, thus improving the product quality.

Compatibility and reliability create ultra-high value for global customer

The working current of LONGi Hi-MO 5 module is about 13A. Including bifacial gain, the operating current remains within the maximum input current range of inverters, with no power generation losses.

The module size of Hi-MO 5 is 2256x1133mm, and its length is perfectly compatible with 1P and 2P horizontal single axis tracking systems. Hi-MO 5 adopts "double glass with frame" construction that provides high load capacity (front and back static load of 5400Pa, 2400Pa respectively) and proven long-term reliability without need for the addition of a rear crossbeam.

Mass production of advanced technology can deliver true value

LONGi Hi-MO 5 adopts the M10 standard 182mm wafer size. This standard is established with thorough studies across the whole PV module manufacturing, transport and deployment processes.

To ramp-up Hi-MO 5 mass production, LONGi is now accelerating the construction of new production capacity. It is expected that the production capacity of LONGi Hi-MO 5 will reach 12GW this year.

Dennis She, Senior Vice President, LONGi Solar, said, "Creating, from the ground up, a high-power module that meets customers' requirements is the inspiration behind Hi-MO 5. The mass production of advanced technology can deliver true value. We look forward to delivering value, higher power and lower LCOE to our global partners and customers that enable a new wave of photovoltaic grid parity."

LONGi Solar's Module Factory in Xianyang City, Shaanxi was already running at full capacity in May with annual production capacity reaching 5GW. In addition, LONGi Solar's Module Factory in Jiaxing City, Zhejiang is under construction and will also bring another 5GW annual production capacity. LONGi will continue expand its global layout and continue to invest in production capacity to meet the needs of future solar market.

