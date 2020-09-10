Haoma Medica to Present Scientific Data on NaQuinate, a Potential New Treatment for Osteoporosis, at ASBMR 2020 Annual Meeting

10 settembre 2020 a

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haoma Medica announced today that it will present three scientific posters on NaQuinate at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2020 Annual Meeting, which this year takes place as a virtual event from the 11-15 September. NaQuinate, a naphthoquinone carboxylic acid, is being developed as a novel orally administered therapeutic for osteoporosis. ''Haoma Medica is dedicated to investigating new ways to treat osteoporosis and maintain healthy aging and we look forward to sharing new pre-clinical data for NaQuinate at this key meeting with bone health experts'' said Prof Stephen Hodges, Haoma Medica's Chief Scientific Officer.

Haoma Medica will present the following abstracts at ASBMR:

About OsteoporosisOsteoporosis is a silent disease often not presenting with any signs or symptoms until a fracture occurs. It thus remains an underdiagnosed and undertreated disease.

Osteoporosis results in bone loss and changes in bone quality that occurs through the normal aging process leading to fragile bones. Fragile bones lead to fractures, which progresses into a downward spiral of disability, loss of independence and increased mortality with considerable social and economic burden. Fragility fractures are therefore a major obstacle to healthy aging. Worldwide there is a fragility fracture every 3 seconds.

According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation about 54 million Americans have osteoporosis with studies suggesting one in two women and one in four men aged 50 and older will have a fragility fracture (from low level impact often occurring from a minor bump/fall from standing height) within their lifespan.

About Haoma MedicaHaoma Medica Ltd is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics to maintain bone and vascular health.

For more information, please visit www.haomamedica.com

Investor Relations ContactName: Carmen Greco e-mail: [email protected]medica.com Phone: +44 (0)207 629 1954