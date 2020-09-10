Gisele Bündchen Partners With Insight Timer To Encourage Millions To Meditate For Free

10 settembre 2020 a

Gisele Bündchen And Insight Timer Respond To The Impact Of COVID-19 On Mental Health By Leading Free Guided Meditations And Live Events On Insight Timer In English And Portuguese.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Timer, the world's largest free meditation app for anxiety, stress and sleep, today launches a bilingual partnership with philanthropist, environmentalist and meditation enthusiast, Gisele Bündchen.

Bündchen has been using Insight Timer for meditation for over 4 years and was inspired by the app's mission-driven, conscious business model to teach on the app, at a time where free meditation has never been more important. A Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations since 2009, Bündchen has long been working to leave the Earth a better place for future generations.

To mark the official launch of the partnership, today Bündchen's first guided meditation, Hope In Times Of Uncertainty, was released on the app in English and Portuguese. Bündchen will continue to add free meditations in both languages each month. The practices will address issues experienced worldwide in response to the pandemic (including higher levels of stress and anxiety, problems with sleep) and will also include a meditation for parents and their children.

Bündchen will use Insight Timer's new in-app live streaming feature to connect in real time with her followers in October to honor Anxiety and Depression Awareness month. During the free live talks, Bündchen will share her story about the impact meditation has had on her life and tips for making it a daily habit. She will host the session in English on October 10, for World Mental Health Day, and on October 19 in Portuguese.

"We are proud to evolve our relationship with Gisele, from an Insight Timer user to a partner who connects meaningfully with our mission and community worldwide," says Christopher Plowman, CEO of Insight Timer. "With her passion for sharing meditation and international following, we are excited to have Gisele align with our brand to bring free meditation to the planet, particularly during these times of heightened stress and anxiety."

Unlike any other app in the health and wellness space, Insight Timer offers its 17 million users access to its guided meditation library (55,000 of them in 44 languages) for free. With the World Health Organization and the United Nations reporting a dramatic increase in worldwide rates of depression and anxiety since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, access to free, global resources like Insight Timer is more important than ever.

"I chose [to work with] Insight Timer not only because they offer such diverse and high-quality content for all tastes and needs, but also because they offer the library for free, making it accessible to more people," says Bündchen.

"Meditation transformed my life in incredible ways and gave birth to a new phase in my life that brought me much more joy and balance than I'd ever experienced before. It continues to be a powerful, positive influence in my life today, and I'm so happy for this partnership with Insight Timer to be able to share this amazing tool with as many people as possible," says Bündchen.

About Insight Timer

Insight Timer is the world's largest free meditation app for anxiety, stress and sleep. It is the only app in this space to grow from a conscious business model, attracting 17 million users through word of mouth and zero ad spend. Insight Timer offers 55,000 free, high-quality meditations from over 8,000 teachers worldwide including His Holiness The Dalai Lama, Russell Brand, Elizabeth Gilbert, Tara Brach, and Jack Kornfield. It's library is diverse and inclusive with secular, spiritual, religious and scientific meditations, music and talks in 44 different languages. Community is a core part of the experience with users able to create playlists of their favorite tracks, join live sessions with their teachers and soon meditate in real time with their friends and colleagues. Since 2014, Insight Timer has become the most used meditation app in the United States of America and has established an engaged global audience of 17 million people.

About Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen is a supermodel, philanthropist, global environmentalist and bestselling author. She uses her global platform to raise awareness about the importance of safeguarding our planet and all living beings to make the world a healthier, happier place for her children and future generations. For the past 10 years, she has been a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme and has been honored by Harvard University and UCLA for her longtime commitment to environmental causes. Bündchen learned about meditation during an especially difficult period, a time she now looks back on as "an opportunity in disguise." She shares personal stories and insights that have helped her live a more conscious and joyful life in her New York Times bestselling book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. As a longtime meditation practitioner and enthusiast, Bündchen believes we are all divine beings, and that when we quiet our minds, we will find that most of the answers we seek are inside us.

