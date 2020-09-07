Music China 2020: a must-attend musical instrument expo to refuel business

07 settembre 2020 a

SHANGHAI, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Music China, jointly organized by CMIA, Shanghai INTEX and Messe Frankfurt, returns in Shanghai New International Expo Centre from October 28-31, 2020. Despite the downward pressure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Shanghai, as China's expo centre, has already witnessed many tradeshows since July, such as China Joy and Shanghai Book Fair.

Music China, one of the world's largest tradeshows of musical instruments, has been playing an important role in the global music industry. Last year, Music China hosted more than 2,400 exhibitors from over 34 countries and regions, drawing 122,519 attendees from 78 countries and regions. It is no doubt the best gateway to get firsthand information of the market.

Embracing its 19th edition, Music China will continue to make the most of its advantage and serve as a business match-making platform. Brands who will exhibit at Music China 2020 includes AKG, Aria, AXL, Bechstein, Buffet, Casio, Conn-Selmer, Dunhuang, Fengling, Hsinghai, JBL, Jinyin, JOYO, Kawai, Levy's, NUX, Parsons, Pearl River, PianoDisc, Pioneer DJ, Saga, Samick, Schimmel, Seiler Steinway, Taylor, Yamaha, and Yanagisawa. They are expected to delight the audiences with their premier collection of products.

As for oversea audiences who are unable to visit the show in-person due to the pandemic, Music China is establishing an exhibition platform online— a "cloud expo" where they can "visit" the show and make a deal all at home. It enables audiences to enjoy the same functions as of the on-site expo, viewing product display, interacting with exhibitors, or fulfilling purchase plans.

Based on the official website, the online exhibition will display a finest selection of exhibitors' products and their VR booths. If interested in a particular product or company, audiences can click to "Reserve" a time to chat with the exhibitor in private. Exhibitors will also broadcast in livestream rooms which are categorized by the product catalogue, introducing their products and interacting with the audiences.

Despite of the ongoing epidemic, the world is back on track with continuous efforts made by each country and region. Music China, in this difficult situation, is striving to provide a platform for brands to make a sound in the global market, as well as for audiences to seek for potential business opportunities.

For more information about Music China 2020, please visit our official website: www.musicchina-expo.com.

