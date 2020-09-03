TCL Turns up the Volume in the Wireless Headphone Category With New MOVEAUDIO S200 True Wireless Headphones for Under €100

03 settembre 2020 a

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, is introducing a new pair of completely wireless headphones featuring all the advanced technologies that buyers expect, but priced at under €100. While wireless earbuds have historically been a premium offering, TCL continues to level the technology playing field with the new MOVEAUDIO S200 True Wireless headphones in a way that should be music to your ears. The headphones offer an enhanced audio experience, complete comfort and easy connectivity with all your devices, making them a must-have accessory for anyone who wants to take calls or listen to music, wirelessly.

"Like other parts of our TCL consumer technology ecosystem, we're bringing the expertise we have built in home entertainment to the mobile experience which has influenced the development of our TCL MOVEAUDIO S200 True Wireless headphones," said Sharon Xiao, GM of the Smart Connected Device Business Group at TCL Communication. "With this latest addition to our mobile audio lineup, we continue to expand our true wireless portfolio with a focus on ergonomic design, audio quality and of course value; which is core to every TCL product we manufacture."

Offering great value and performance, the TCL MOVEAUDIO S200 True Wireless headphones leverage ENC noise reduction technology to reduce background noise and ensure that you always experience crystal clear calls. Four built-in microphones use beamforming technology to filter out external noise and focus on your voice, ensuring you are easily heard and understood. Each compact earbud is equipped with a highly precise and sensitive coil that brings your music to life, from deep bass to gentle acoustics. The headphones connect using Bluetooth 5.0 with a dual-Bluetooth transmission that ensures low latency while you're watching movies or playing games. They also fit comfortably and offer an IP54 rating that makes them waterproof, dustproof and sweatproof, with a snug superellipse design that's easy to wear the entire day.

Music fans will love the smart wearing detection feature, which automatically plays or pauses songs when you put on or take off the headphones, allowing you to pick up right where you left off. Touch gestures allow you to say goodbye to digging your phone out of your back pocket; allowing you to manage calls, music, volume and more with simply a touch. And, the headphones are native voice assistant compatible, quickly alerting Google Assistant or Siri with a long press. These integrations make it easy to switch between activities without having to remove the headphones from your ears.

Pairing the TCL MOVEAUDIO S200 True Wireless headphones with your device is also incredibly easy. Enable fast pairing by simply opening the charging case cover and giving it a single tap. Your mobile device will also provide you with a status update on the headphones' battery life, so you always know if you need to give them a charge.

The TCL S200 True Wireless headphones provide up to 3.5 hours of battery life on a single use, or up to 23 hours of battery life when used with the charging case. The charging case comes in an ultra slim casing design that fits perfectly in your palm or your pocket, and the classic silver tip on the earbuds is minimalist, yet elegant. The headphones come in three color options that fit your personality: white, black or teal blue. The TCL MOVEAUDIO S200 True Wireless headphones will be available globally for only €99 EUR starting at the end of the month.

TCL will share additional details during their virtual press conference taking place at IFA 2020 today. To learn more about TCL headphones, including the TCL MOVEAUDIO S200 True Wireless Headphones, please visit https://www.tcl.com/us/en/products/headphones.

