Summer Summit of Yabuli China Entrepreneurs Forum kicks off in Qingdao

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The three-day Summer Summit of Yabuli China Entrepreneurs Forum 2020, themed "Chinese Enterprises under the Big Test," kicked off on August 28 in Qingdao, which is hailed as the "city of startups."

The event has gathered a host of Chinese entrepreneurs to brainstorm strategies for mutual development from such perspectives as support for small- and medium-sized enterprises, industrial Internet's role in driving industrial transformation and upgrading as well as digital infrastructure construction.

Over the past 20 years, the Yabuli forum has developed into the country's most influential platform for exchange between entrepreneurs. Boasting thought-provoking topics and constructive ideas, it not only helps increase Chinese entrepreneurs' awareness of social responsibility, but also plays a unique and active role in propelling the country's economic and social development.

As the forerunner for opening-up in Shandong province, a new strategic pivot in the regions north of the Yangtze River for national opening-up, and a new platform for international cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, Qingdao has set up a broad stage for entrepreneurs to seek further success.

Qingdao has been focusing on carrying forward the entrepreneurial spirit. With great respect to entrepreneurs, the city government has been optimizing the local business and investment environment to bolster entrepreneurs' innovation, creation and pioneering development.

The government of Qingdao has set up the Market Allocation Promotion Divisions in 17 departments in charge of economic development and adopted the public inquiry mechanism for public policy making and government-funded legal service mechanism to promote implementation of preferential policies for enterprises, aiming to develop into a market-oriented, law-based and open government capable of providing efficient professional services.

Qingdao's pioneering policies make entrepreneurs feel "comfortable" in the city. In the first half of 2020, the results of a city-wide survey on entrepreneurs' satisfaction with the city's administrative services show that, the general index of the respondents' satisfaction with local administrative services was 96.05, up 0.81 over the previous year. Despite of the hardship due to the global COVID-19 outbreak, Qingdao saw over 500 new projects launched in June, with total investment of about RMB100 billion, hitting a three-year high.

Qingdao strives to become a new start for entrepreneurs' future voyages to the sea of business.

