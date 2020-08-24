HERA deploys Kando to improve wastewater quality

24 agosto 2020 a

a

a

Kando's unprecedented solution enables utilities to pinpoint polluters from a vast sewer network

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HERA — HERA is one of Italy's largest multi-utilities, employing 9.000 people across the water, energy, and environment sectors and providing services to over 4.3 million citizens across northern Italy. In Water Management, it supplies 418 million m3 of water through 35.000 km of pipelines and manages a network of almost 19.000 km of sewage pipelines.

The company wanted to better manage a wastewater system, detect pollution events instantaneously, and pinpoint users who were causing pollution above permitted thresholds.

During a six-month collaboration period with Kando, HERA reported it was able to identify its most significant polluters, decrease COD levels by 50%, WWTP OPEX decreased by 25%, and energy consumption decreased by 15%. The combination of these improvements has led HERA to recognize the value of a data platform that monitors the network in real-time - 24/7 - and tracks pollution events back to their sources.

"We are really pleased to start this valuable partnership with Kando," Franco Fogacci, Chief of Water Direction said. "The activity planned is a most interesting step forward in the direction of early detection of pollution in the sewage infrastructure, and it meets two core values of our Group: innovation and sustainability."

"We were among the first italian utilities in adopting pipes made with recycled plastics for sewage ducts, for example, and being the very first to adopt Kando's technology – which supports our efforts to guarantee an efficient and reliable water treatment system – is a source of pride for us," Fogacci also stated.

Kando and HERA went on to sign a three-year partnership where they will strive to reduce HERA's operational costs and the occurrence of pollution. Kando CEO, Ari Goldfarb stated, "This partnership between HERA and Kando has already established crucial developments for multiple municipalities and their citizens. I look forward to many more years of collaboration as we work to gain a full picture of water quality and ensure the protection of assets, people, and the environment".

Founded in 2011, Kando, Inc is the developer of Clear Upstream, a hardware and software platform that provides 24/7 visibility into the wastewater network and enables remote monitoring with AI based analytics that predict pollution and ensure both wastewater and public health safety, security and optimization.

Contact:Jenny Gelman, Head of Communications [email protected]+972 547907599https://www.kando.eco

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1231928/Kando_Logo.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1231929/HERA_Logo.jpg