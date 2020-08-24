Habanos, S.A. Presents the World Preview of the Ramón Allones Allones No. 2 Limited Edition in the UK

24 agosto 2020 a

Allones No. 2 is the third Limited Edition of the prestigious Habanos Ramón Allones brand

This new release was presented at an event held by Hunters & Frankau, the exclusive Habanos, S.A. distributor in the United Kingdom, and for the first time ever in the history of Limited Editions, it was showcased virtually

HAVANA, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A. has launched the Ramón Allones Allones No. 2 2019 Limited Edition worldwide at an exclusive event hosted by its UK distributor Hunters & Frankau. This is the first time ever in the history of Limited Editions that a new release has been showcased virtually.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8764551-habanos-presents-ramon-allones-allones-no2/

The wrapper, filler and binder leaves carefully selected for the production of Allones No. 2, made "Totalmente a Mano con Tripa Larga"- Totally Handmade with Long Filler-, come from the renowned Vuelta Abajo* area, in the region of Pinar del Río*, Cuba*. These have undergone a minimum two-year ageing process.

Ramón Allones has been one of the most famous Habanos brands since its foundation in 1837 and is one of the oldest in the Habanos, S.A. portfolio. The brand is celebrated for being the first to present its Habanos in decorated boxes. These Habanos are characterised by their intense and complex flavour.

Ramón Allones Allones No. 2 ("Vitola de Galera"-Factory Name- Campanas, 52 ring gauge x 140 mm long) is marketed in a unique, elegant, dark-green box designed especially for the brand, holding 10 Habanos.

Thanks to this event organised by Hunters & Frankau a total of 600 guests were offered the opportunity to participate simultaneously in the first exclusive online tasting of this Limited Edition. Each participant was given a launch pack containing a Ramón Allones Allones No.2 Limited Edition Habano; a 50-ml measure of Hine Cigar Reserve cognac together with a branded glass; custom-made chocolates produced specially to pair with the Ramón Allones Allones No.2; a Participation Certificate; a Tasting Sheet along with a brief description; and other accessories.

Hunters & Frankau has been the exclusive Habanos, S.A. distributor in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Gibraltar and the Channel Islands since 1990. Founded in 1790, this is the most important premium cigar trading company in the United Kingdom with an extensive distribution network that comprises specialised stores, wine merchants, hotels, restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

*(P.A.O.) Protected Appellations of Origin

