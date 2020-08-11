Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim inks 150MW PV module supply agreement with Raystech at SNEC PV POWER EXPO 2020

11 agosto 2020 a

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co., Ltd. ("Seraphim"), one of the world's leading solar product manufacturers, entered into a 150 MW photovoltaic modules supply agreement with Raystech Group ("Raystech"), at the SNEC PV POWER EXPO 2020 in Shanghai.

Raytech is a leading wholesaler and importer of solar and electrical products in Australia and New Zealand.

After signing a 50MW solar modules supply agreement in June of this year, it has set another example of how both companies are focusing on the global distribution market, thereby promoting the development of global clean energy.

"The long-term friendly cooperation between Seraphim and Raystech has laid the foundation for their joint exploration of the global distribution market," said Polaris Li, president of Seraphim, adding that "Raystech has brought efficient and attractive Seraphim products with professional and appropriate services to the various regions via its distribution network in Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and Europe. We are very optimistic about this cooperation."

Seraphim will supply to Raystech its S3 series half-cell modules with power capacity up to 440W combined with a conversion efficiency exceeding 19.78 percent.

The S3 series half-cell modules integrate 166mm silicon cells with multi-busbar and half-cut cell technologies. The multi-busbar shortens the current transmission distance between the thin grid fingers, further reducing resistance loss. The half-cut process further reduces the internal electrical loss and mismatch, and also increases the overall conversion efficiency of the module by more than 5 percent.

The module also reduces the impact of hidden cracks and hot spot effects, thus improving performance, reliability and being ideal for large-scale industrial, commercial and ground-based power station projects in a wide range of developments.

Han Wei, CEO of Raystech said their cooperation will continue to inject fresh vitality into the global market and bring more advanced, more reliable and better-quality energy supply services to their global customers.

Seraphim has always attached great importance to the distribution market and vigorously developed distribution channels.

Since its foundation in 2011, Seraphim has specialized in research, development, production, innovation and sales of PV products. To date, more than 8GW Seraphim's products have been installed in over 40 countries worldwide.