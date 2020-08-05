Japanese Noh Play "Aoi no Ue" (Tale of Genji) at Odawara Castle Going Online on Sept. 13

05 agosto 2020 a

ODAWARA, Japan, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Odawara Tourism Co., Ltd. in Odawara city, Kanagawa Prefecture, will hold the first online event at a Japanese Castle. The "Noh" performance, titled "Japanese Noh Theater at Odawara Castle 'Aoi no Ue'--The Tale of Genji," will be streamed on Sunday, September 13, 2020. The performance will feature Kanze-style Shite-kata (the main role) played by Kanze Yoshimasa, a famous Noh actor who appears in many Noh performances worldwide. His stunning video performance filmed at Odawara Castle will be streamed simultaneously worldwide.

Date and Time:

Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (JST)

Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106180/202007312670/_prw_PI1fl_z69zT1ra.jpg

Before and after the Noh program, a Japanese taiko (drum) show, "Hojo Daiko," will be performed by a local group alongside the ninja show "FUMA NINJA Legend of ODAWARA," which was well received in Vietnam last year, to make the event even more exciting.

-Program Highlights

Click here for details:

Image: "Aoi no Ue" https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106180/202007312670/_prw_PA1fl_C8h348gb.pdf

Performance contents (about 1 hour):

Japanese Drum Performance--Hojo DaikoJapanese Noh Theater at Odawara Castle "Aoi no Ue"--The Tale of Genji

FUMA NINJA Legend of ODAWARA

Please click here to see the preview:

PV1: https://youtu.be/d4MZ3NviM0g (45 sec)PV2: https://youtu.be/l8M84KQu228 (15 sec)PV3: https://youtu.be/pKc20-cY4os

-Special Features

To be streamed is a pre-recorded video performance filmed at Odawara Castle. Those who have purchased tickets will be provided with manuals in multiple languages which can be downloaded in advance. Therefore, viewers can enjoy the sensational world and deepness of Noh from their home anywhere in the world without any language barriers. Viewing archives will be available for three days.

"Japanese Noh Theater at Odawara Castle "Aoi no Ue"--The Tale of Genji"

-Date and Time of Streaming

Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (JST)

-Date and Time of Viewing Archives

Until Tuesday, September 15, 202011:59 p.m.

-Ticket Sales Period

From August 5, 2020, 10:00 a.m. to September 16, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

-Ticket Price

JPY1,000 (tax included)

URL: https://amazingodawara-noh.zaiko.io/_item/328862

Please note that a ticket should be purchased through the ZAIKO site (https://zaiko.io) prior to the stream viewing.