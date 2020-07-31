Latest Clinical Evidence Presented at SAWC 2020 Illustrates the Significant Utility of the MolecuLight i:X® for Visualizing Bacteria and Improving Clinical Outcomes

31 luglio 2020 a

10 Clinical Posters and Video Presentations Highlight the Breadth of Clinical Benefits of the MolecuLight Device for Wound Care Practitioners

TORONTO, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of bacteria in wounds, announces the presentation of 10 Clinical Posters and Video Presentations at the Symposium of Wound Care (SAWC) Spring 2020, held virtually from July 24 – 26, 2020. SAWC is one of the largest multidisciplinary meetings of wound care professionals.

"We are thrilled to have had a record number of MolecuLight-based clinical posters and presentations, from so many wound care professionals and settings, be included at the SAWC's Virtual Session", says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "The key clinical outcomes – from improved wound assessment and treatment planning, point-of-care monitoring of wound cleaning and debridement efficacy, and the ability to detect biofilm in wounds – all illustrate the significant clinical improvements to wound care provided to clinicians by the MolecuLight i:X. Evidence for cost savings stemming from earlier detection of high bacterial loads, also presented at this meeting, demonstrates the significant health economic benefit that goes along with these improvements to patient care."

A submission on MolecuLight by Rosemary Hill, CWOCN and Kevin Woo, RN PhD was one of the top 4 scoring abstracts, out of more than 200 submissions. This is the fourth consecutive SAWC meeting where an abstract on patient care improvements achieved through MolecuLight's bacterial-detection technology has received this honour.

The 10 clinical posters and newly-available video abstracts featuring the MolecuLight i:X from SAWC Virtual are as follows:

In the Virtual SAWC exhibit hall, MolecuLight also shared its new US reimbursement pathway (as of July 1, 2020) that includes two CPT® codes (Category III) for physician work and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment. These new codes were issued by the AMA and CMS, respectively, after a critical review of the large body of supporting clinical evidence, and with each body recognizing the medical necessity of this procedure.

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. (www.moleculight.com) is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's first commercially released device, the MolecuLight i:X fluorescence imaging system and its accessories are used for the detection of bacteria and digital wound measurement, and to provide a point-of-care handheld diagnostic tool for the global wound care market. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally relevant, unmet needs including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

MolecuLight operates worldwide through its Headquarters, MolecuLight Inc. (Canada), and subsidiaries in various countries including MolecuLight Corp. (USA), MolecuLight GmbH (Germany), MolecuLight France, MolecuLight UK Ltd., MolecuLight Italy S.R.L., and MolecuLight Holland B.V. Each of these entities is supported by local MolecuLight Sales and Clinical Applications teams who provide clinical demonstrations and deliver MolecuLight's comprehensive training program to support customers and the ongoing adoption of the i:X device.

