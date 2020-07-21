Appian Announces No-code Integration to Automation Anywhere's RPA Platform through Appian Robotic Workforce Manager

21 luglio 2020 a

a

a

Simplified bot development integrated with full-stack automation delivers faster time-to-value and enterprise scalability for "human-in-control" RPA and intelligent automation

MCLEAN, Virginia, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced integration to Automation Anywhere, Inc.'s intelligent automation enterprise platform through Appian's Robotic Workforce Manager solution. The no-code integration enables an Appian customer's Center of Excellence (COE) to deliver scalability, visibility, governance, and control over the robotic process automation (RPA) digital workforce provided by Automation AnywhereTM. The solution also unifies a digital workforce with people and artificial intelligence (AI) in the same workflow. This means more effective enterprise automation that accelerates business processes, reduces operational costs as well as errors, and creates outstanding customer experiences.

Appian's Low-code Automation Platform unifies people, data, and systems to automate complex workflows up to 20 times faster than traditional development. Appian Robotic Workforce Manager for Automation Anywhere's RPA platform features a Control Center that delivers data-driven insights about digital workforce operations. The Control Center monitors all bots and automated processes with analytics and dashboards and enables centralized management of digital workforce issues and exceptions. The Control Center also empowers business users with greater RPA self-service to start and schedule bots and workflows, and to assign the right tasks to the right workers, improving process SLAs through "human-in-control" RPA.

The solution's Automation Planner provides a central location to manage all task and process automation activities. It collects and prioritizes automation requests from across the enterprise, managing and tracking all activities from request to completion. Automation Planner allows impact and value analysis of bots and workflows, with AI Recommendations to enhance enterprise automations.

"Creating a cohesive, integrated RPA program increases end-to-end business efficiencies with software bots that can automate business processes, driving human productivity," said Griffin Pickard, Director of Technology Alliance Program at Automation Anywhere. "Collaborating with Appian can dramatically reduce the time for our joint customers to build and productize bots."

"RPA is a vital component of the modern workforce, delivering speed and accuracy that humans can't match. But, RPA's value is diminished when it is treated as a silo separate from the rest of the workforce," said Malcolm Ross, Deputy CTO at Appian. "Our integration with Automation Anywhere is about making it easy for our joint customers to scale and manage their digital workforce alongside their human workforce."

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code development platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1217026/Appian_RPA_application.jpg