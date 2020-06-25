Chariot, Ford and General Motors Exec Dan Grossman Joins Bestmile Advisory Board

25 giugno 2020 a

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestmile, the leading Fleet Orchestration Platform used to plan, manage, and optimize autonomous and human-driven mobility services, announces today the appointment of mobility services pioneer Dan Grossman to its Advisory Board. Grossman has led the introduction of new mobility models from car-sharing to micro-transit to micro-mobility to markets with companies like Zipcar, Chariot, Maven, and Zagster.

"Dan's resume reads like a list of the most innovative startups in the mobility sector, serving as CEO at Zagster and Chariot, VP of micro-transit at Ford, COO of Maven at General Motors, and helping start Zipcar," said Raphael Gindrat, CEO and cofounder of Bestmile. "His experience as both a mobility provider and with fleet operations technology providers will be invaluable as we help operators design and implement new services."

Starting with Zipcar as a startup in 2009, Grossman has launched and scaled some of the most exciting new concepts in mobility. As cities reimagine transit in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bestmile's Fleet Orchestration Platform can be used to help public and private operators design and deploy innovative services that move more people with fewer vehicles. Grossman's experience bringing new service models to market will be instrumental in that effort.

"There were more changes in mobility the decade after the 2008 financial crisis than in the previous 50 years, and we can expect to see more of that kind of innovation in the shadow of this crisis too," Grossman said. "Bestmile's technology is just what service providers need to enable this kind of innovation, and I am excited to be a part of the company."

Bestmile's Fleet Orchestration Platform is the only solution of its kind that supports autonomous and human-driven vehicles of any brand or type and enables them to work together as efficient, intelligent fleets. Mobility service providers around the world use the platform to transform vehicles into fleets that deliver high value ridehailing, robotaxi, micro-transit and autonomous shuttle services capable of transporting more people with fewer vehicles while meeting traveler expectations and business requirements.

About Bestmile

Bestmile's Fleet Orchestration Platform empowers mobility providers to deploy, manage and optimize autonomous and conventional vehicle fleets, supporting time-based and on-demand services, regardless of the vehicle brand or type. The Bestmile platform allows operators to support multi-service offerings in a safe and efficient manner by integrating new mobility services in the existing transportation ecosystem. Bestmile's Fleet Orchestration Platform is being used daily throughout the world in shared autonomous and conventional fleets in pedestrian areas and on public roads. Incorporated in 2014, Bestmile has global offices in San Francisco (USA) and Lausanne (Switzerland).

