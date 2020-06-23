National Theater and Concert Hall in Taiwan welcomes audiences back with an exciting performance line-up for 2020

23 giugno 2020 a

TAIPEI, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the lifting of lockdown restrictions in Taiwan, the National Theater and Concert Hall (NTCH) has reopened to the general public with a highly anticipated line-up of performances for the second half of 2020. The NTCH is the first public theater to reopen worldwide in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are available via NTCH website for 2020 program, including highlights like Sounding Light by Cloud Gate and Love and Money from le phénix scène nationale Valenciennes France.

Meanwhile, as part of Kaidong - the French-Taiwanese cooperation to support artistic creations between the two countries - NTCH will premiere Love and Money, a co-presented theater production with le phénix scène nationale Valenciennes. NTCH will also show Big Band Species, an upcoming theater production by Taiwanese director Chia-Ming Wang.

"It is with much excitement that we reopen the NTCH this June. COVID-19 was like an intermission for Taiwan, and we are seeing signs of renewed activity. Now, we are ready to start the second half of the year," said Yi-Ruu Liu, General & Artistic Director of The National Theater and Concert Hall. "We have teamed up with world-leading partners such as Tsung Jung Cheng, Artistic Director of Cloud Gate, Chia-Ming Wang, Director of Shakespeare's wild sisters group, and le phénix to welcome audiences with an outstanding program for the remainder of 2020."

Strict pandemic control measures have been put in place across both venues to ensure the health and safety of guests, staff, performers, and the wider community. Mandatory temperature checks will be conducted before allowing entry, face masks must be worn at all times, and hand sanitiser stations are readily available at entrances and desks in both venues. NTCH has also strengthened disinfection within public spaces, particularly for areas frequently in contact with guests such as door handles, elevators, and handrails.

Following the reopening, NTCH has planned a stream of activations to reunite audiences through a love of the arts. In addition to special promotions, the venues have extended an exclusive offer for new and existing members of the Dear Friends Club -- providing the general public with a way to actively support Taiwan's performing arts industry. Dear Friends whose membership expires between February 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021 will enjoy a complimentary one-year extension courtesy of NTCH. In addition, new members who join before the end of July are also eligible to enjoy this offer.

NTCH are highly optimistic that the performing arts industry will bounce back stronger than ever following the pandemic. Since reopening its doors, both venues have seen incredible demand from the public: ticket sales for the premiere of "Where is Hsiao Tung-Yi?", an experimental talk show running from July 10-12, sold out less than five hours after sales opened on June 8. 50% of tickets for the remaining three performances have already been sold.

For more information on NTCH and to view the upcoming program, please go to http://npac-ntch.org/en

About the National Theater and Concert Hall

The National Theater and Concert Hall are twin performing arts venues located in the Boai District in central Taipei. As two of the first major performing arts venues in Asia, the NTCH hosts a constant stream of performances that are rich in content and creativity, while taking up the colossal responsibility of promoting, developing, preserving performing arts in Taiwan.

