Whale Cloud Launches Cloud-based BSS/OSS Suite in Partnership with Alibaba Cloud

22 giugno 2020 a

NANJING, China, June 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whale Cloud announced the launch of its cloud-based telecom solution suite today – ZSmart Digital Business Enablement Platform (D-BEP) and digital transformation service toolkit: Digital Telco Maturity Map (DTMM), Standard Operating Process (SOP) and Digitalization Metrics, and a slew of zero-provisioning telco offerings over Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. This suite enables Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to assess digital maturity, gain access to subscription based telecom solution and collaborate with ecosystem partners on a single platform.

Telecom IT applications play a critical role in digital transformation. Becoming a Digital Service Provider (DSP) requires agile and scalable Operation Support Systems (OSS) and Business Support Systems (BSS) based on cloud-native architecture. Whale Cloud is now leveraging Alibaba Cloud to provide CSPs with a complete set of ZSmart Digital BSS, Digital OSS and Data Intelligence solution suite, to facilitate business agility with a scalable infrastructure for faster time to market, minimize expenditures with a subscription model - allowing CSPs to prioritize core business activities over regular infrastructure maintenance & operation.

"Moving our telco solution suite to cloud is the future. It allows CSPs to take great leap towards digital business model and provide toolset for tech company-like operation," said Ben Zhou, CEO of Whale Cloud International. "By working closely with Alibaba Cloud, we offer CSPs with cloud-native, subscription-based solutions and services aligned to market needs."

"By combining Alibaba Cloud's technical prowess and Whale Cloud's industry expertise, we are confident in the value we can bring to worldwide telecom industry; by making it easy for companies to undergo digital transformation and creating more business advantages for our customers anywhere," said Selina Yuan, President of International Business, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

The ZSmart D-BEP is a complete telecom suite for CSP digital transformation addressing business innovation, network operation, data intelligence with cloud-native, container-based architecture for rapid time to market, and speedy innovation.