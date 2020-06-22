Fluidra Presents a Unique Project That Combines All Recommended Anti-COVID-19 Measures in One Swimming Pool

22 giugno 2020 a

a

a

- Correct water treatment and following the measures established by the competent authorities in terms of hygiene and distance guarantee that pools are safe against COVID-19

- The "Perfect COVID-FREE Pool," a pioneer project presented in Spain, combines these and additional measures to maximize user safety

BARCELONA, Spain, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluidra, global leader in the pool and wellness equipment business, presented the "Perfect COVID-FREE Pool" project at the Club Natació Atlètic-Barceloneta (CNAB) featuring measures which maximize safety, making them the safest pools against the coronavirus.

"In addition to the usual measures that make all pools a safe place such as correct water treatment, respecting the minimum distance and carrying out proper hygiene, at CNAB we showcase additional elements that are applicable to any pool. These include automatic entry control, shower tunnels, equipment to disinfect the pool surrounds, and indoor air disinfection," says David Tapias, director of R&D EMEA at Fluidra.

The comprehensive measures implemented in the CNAB cover the following areas:

For CNAB, "The 'Perfect COVID FREE Pool' project represents an opportunity to show that we are at the forefront. All these measures carried out in an organized way will allow our club members to enjoy our facilities to the fullest this summer. We plan to open on June 22. Perhaps our swimming pools serve as an example to many other swimming pools in the world," states Julián García González, president of the CNAB.

About FluidraFluidra, a Spanish listed firm, is the global leader in the pool and wellness equipment business. It provides innovative products, services and Internet of Things solutions. The company operates in over 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brands, including Jandy®, AstralPool®, Polaris®, Cepex®, Zodiac®, CTX Professional® and Gre®. To learn more about Fluidra, visit www.fluidra.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1193631/Fluidra_COVID_Free_Pool.mp4